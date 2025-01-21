C.J. Stroud Sends Message to Jayden Daniels, Commanders Ahead of NFCCG

If you want to put Jayden Daniels’ spectacular rookie season with the Washington Commanders into context, there’s probably nobody better to ask than C.J. Stroud.

The Houston Texans quarterback was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after taking his team from 2-14 to the playoffs last season. As impressive as his debut campaign was, Stroud believes Daniels has been even better and he plans to back the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26.

Stroud told reporters he thinks Daniels has “had the best rookie year of all-time,” per Yahoo Sports. There was also praise from one California native to another, as Stroud referenced Daniels’ origins in San Bernadino, before confirming, “I don’t root for many other teams, but I’m rooting for my boy. I’m rooting for the Commanders.”

Daniels has been lavished with praise from all quarters for what he’s done since being selected second overall in the 2024 draft. Yet, he’s likely to value the endorsement from fellow No. 2 pick Stroud above all else, since the Texans starter knows what it takes to immediately dominate the pro game.

C.J. Stroud Reset Expectations for Rookie QBs

Stroud provided a new template for rookie quarterbacks taken at the top end of a draft. He did it by transforming the Texans from losers to contenders in just a single season.

The turnaround didn’t happen by accident. Rather, because Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns, while posting a 100.85 rating, per The Athletic.

Stroud set the bar high, but some believed Daniels would have a similar impact. The confidence was based upon Stroud showing rebuilding teams like the Commanders they could win right away with a rookie playing football’s most important position.

Daniels made sure that belief was well founded by throwing 25 touchdowns and adding six more scores on the ground in the regular season, before beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

In the process, Daniels has earned praise from all the right people.

Jayden Daniels Impressing the Right People

Stroud is an expert in what Daniels has achieved, but he’s not the only person in the know who believes the Commanders are led by a special talent. No less an authority than Joe Gibbs, the most successful head coach in Washington franchise history, is in awe of what Daniels is doing.

Gibbs’ knowledge of quarterbacks is second to none, since he won three Super Bowls with as many different signal-callers. He understood the value of maximizing a QB’s strengths and hiding his weaknesses, something Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has done for Daniels.

Kingsbury’s done it by calling “quick-hitting passes to keep defenses honest all season,” according to The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz. Those quick hitters have been packaged around spread and option-style principles.

The combination creates easier reads and throws for Daniels. Like this concept highlighted by NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, showing Daniels simply reading Lions safety Brian Branch, before finding Dyami Brown on a screen.

Simple, but effective play designs, allied with a rare sense of calmness in clutch situations, is how Daniels has impressed Stroud, Gibbs and many others. Those things are also why the Commanders can keep the magic going and win in Philadelphia.