Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Tipped for C.J. Stroud-Like Impact

Expectations for Jayden Daniels are high, but the bar has already been set by C.J. Stroud. The latter redefined expectations for rookie quarterbacks with the Houston Texans in 2023, and at least one analyst expects Daniels to have a similar impact for the Washington Commanders this year.

Like Daniels, Stroud was a second-overall draft pick who landed with a struggling team. All he did was take the Texans from 3-13-1 to the playoffs and a postseason victory, en route to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL Media Analyst Bucky Brooks answered “absolutely, and I would expect it to be a very similar impact,” when asked on NFL Total Access if Daniels can replicate Stroud’s dynamic debut season.

Brooks believes the presence of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will be key. As Brooks pointed out, Kingsbury “has done this before with a young quarterback. Look no further than the work that he did with Kyler Murray when Kyler Murray came out of Oklahoma. Right away, Kyler Murray hits the ground running, wins the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.”

Daniels can match the production he generated as a rookie on Kingsbury’s watch in 2019 for the Arizona Cardinals. Brooks thinks so because Daniels “is an elite prospect when it comes to his arm talent and his athleticism. He can put it together, whether he’s working on the script or off the script.”

While Daniels is a special athlete, he’ll need help. Brooks cited the presence of wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, along with running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Zach Ertz, as reasons to expect “Jayden Daniels to hit the ground running.”

Matching either what Stroud or Murray accomplished will be a tall order for Daniels. Yet, the Commanders have to believe it can happen after investing so much to make the Heisman Trophy winner central to their rebuild.

C.J. Stroud Reset the Bar for Rookie QBs

What Stroud did during his first season in the pros went beyond the ordinary. He threw for 4,108 yards, including 23 touchdown passes compared with just five interceptions.

Stroud’s numbers were borne from performances like his 470-yard effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 that made NFL history, per Next Gen Stats.

What’s most impressive is how Stroud shredded defenses without the aid of an elite supporting cast. His leading receiver was Nico Collins, while rookie pass-catcher Tank Dell also made plays, and veteran Devin Singletary led a steady but unspectacular running game.

Daniels arguably has more to work with, so he could meet or even clear the bar reset by Stroud.

Jayden Daniels Primed for Instant Impact

The Commanders have given Daniels all he needs to make an instant impact. Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler who can still be a reliable target underneath, while Ekeler is a tough runner who once made 107 catches in a single season for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two veterans with this kind of pedigree will be assets alongside McLaurin. The latter’s recorded four-straight 1,000-yard seasons and is dominant outside the numbers.

McLaurin’s a proven commodity, but the Commanders are still waiting on Dotson to emerge as a force from the slot. The third-year pro wanted Daniels, so they should quickly form a rapport.

Dotson and McLaurin can help Daniels build on the positive first impression he’s made on the Commanders. It will also help to have a wideout already familiar with Kingsbury’s playbook.

The learning curve for Daniels can be shortened thanks to a mindset Kingsbury described as “real encouraging,” per PFF Fantasy & Betting.

If Daniels proves as quick a study as Stroud, the Commanders can expect a similar turnaround to what the Texans experienced.