Bengals Starter Gets Brutally Honest About Jayden Daniels, Commanders Offense

few backhanded compliments and an unflattering assessment of his offense from Cincinnati Bengals’ cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt should motivate Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of Monday Night Football in Week 3.

The rookie had his game and performances dumbed down by starter Taylor-Britt before both teams meet at Paycor Stadium on September 23. Taylor-Britt said Daniels has been “composed” because the Commanders “don’t make him do a lot. They keep it really simple for him.”

The confident cover man then shrugged his shoulders and declared Daniels and the Commanders run a “nice college offense,” per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Even when Taylor-Britt referenced something good about Daniels’ performances, the compliment was soon qualified with a caveat: “I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he’s only throwing short routes, some intermediate stuff.”

The implication of Taylor-Britt’s words is clear. He views Daniels as a limited QB1 being propped up by an elementary offense.

Maybe it’s genuine trash talk or just a brutally honest assessment of what he’s seen on film, but this isn’t the first time Taylor-Britt has talked down an upcoming opponent. Whatever his motivation, the corner’s latest words make good bulletin-board material for Daniels and the Commanders before Monday night.

Cam Taylor-Britt’s Words Should Motivate Jayden Daniels

Taylor-Britt’s never short of an opinion. He’s fresh off downplaying the vertical threat of rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs.

When asked about Worthy before Week 2’s matchup, Taylor-Britt told reporters worthy has “speed, that’s about it. He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can’t do too much else, that’s about it,” per WCPO 9’s Caleb Noe.

“Speed … He can run straight.” — Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt, on what Xavier Worthy adds to the KC Chiefs offense#Bengals #Chiefs@WCPO pic.twitter.com/E6BDEE7ZZj — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 11, 2024

Being on the receiving end of some similarly unflattering verbiage should motivate Daniels. The second player picked in the 2024 NFL draft knows he has the credentials to elevate his game beyond the limitations Taylor-Britt described.

Daniels still needs to be careful about becoming too eager to test Taylor-Britt. No. 29 didn’t let previous target Worthy get by him when he snagged this spectacular, one-handed interception.

The Commanders and Daniels have a more experienced receiver to test Taylor-Britt, but that will only happen if coordinator Kliff Kingsbury expands the offense.

Commanders Need to Add to the Offense

Like it or not, there’s some truth behind Taylor-Britt’s words. Specifically, how the Commanders are struggling to attack all levels of the field through the air.

Daniels is averaging a mere 4.5 intended air yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. His 2.2 completed air yards per attempt also reveal Daniels is playing small ball in the passing game.

The Commanders need the first-year signal-caller to stretch the field. It would help to get his best wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, more involved.

Kingsbury has been behind the curve getting McLaurin into space. Daniels is also aware of how much attention defenses are paying to the four-time 1,000-yard receiver.

It’s a catch-22 for the Commanders. McLaurin is the lone proven playmaker among their wideouts, so he’s going to draw a crowd. Yet, it’s easier for defenses to double McLaurin if Kingsbury doesn’t move him around.

The Commanders are right to protect Daniels with short passes and moving pockets, but he won’t progress as a pro-level passer without some more elaborate concepts in the playbook. Check-down targets like tight end Zach Ertz and running back Austin Ekeler will keep Daniels efficient, yet it’s McLaurin who can provide the big plays the Commanders are missing.