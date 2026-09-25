Commanders Get Bold No. 1 Pick Comparison for Marcus Mariota

They’re having to put the fate of their season in Marcus Mariota’s hands for the second-straight year, but the Washington Commanders can take comfort from their backup quarterback being “better than” a former first-overall NFL draft pick.

That’s the bold comparison from ex-Washington cornerback Fred Smoot. He told two other former players, tight end Logan Paulsen and wide receiver Santana Moss, how “Mariota right now, today, is better than Cam Ward, the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.”

Smoot didn’t stop there. He also explained to Paulsen on Moss on the Command Center Podcast, “I think you can probably win more games with Marcus Mariota than you can Malik Willis right now, minus the age gap. I think if we rank those guys right now, Marcus would probably be the 29th best quarterback. I’m trying to say he’s the best quarterback in the league. If I’m the best quarterback in the league and I’m better than two starters, who am I?”

Those words read like equal parts defiance and over-confidence about how successfully Mariota can fill in for injured starter Jayden Daniels. The latter suffering a dislocated elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 has thrust Mariota back into the staring lineup, where he went 2-6 in relief of Daniels’ last season.

That’s not a confidence-inspiring record, but Mariota’s already promising to change the Commanders’ offense for the better this time.

The change should involve the Commanders featuring one of Mariota’s underrated talents.

Cam Ward Comparison Proves Commanders Planned Well at Quarterback

It’s too early to condemn Ward’s career, but a former pro already putting Mariota ahead of 2025’s No. 1 pick says something good about the Commanders’ plan at football’s most important position.

Specifically, how smartly the team has played things by keeping a credible backup around. Mariota’s the ideal deputy for Daniels because he shares many of the same dual-threat skills and comfort in read-option style offenses.

Those traits could prove invaluable, even though first-year offensive coordinator David Blough has wanted to use more under-center concepts. That was before Daniels’ injury, but now Blough’s priority is to field a serviceable offense with Mariota at the controls.

The process should start with emphasizing what the 32-year-old still does well.

Marcus Mariota Must Unlock Key Talent

Mariota has a worthy NFL pedigree as a former second-overall pick. He’s also led a team to the playoffs, inspiring Ward’s future employers the Titans to a postseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2017 season.

The Commanders can still win with Mariota, but it’s going to take something special against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. That something ought to involve Mariota testing the defending Super Bowl champions with some vertical shots.

It would be a bold strategy against the toughest, most creative and copied defense in football, but Mariota has the skills to find some joy through the air. Particularly since “He throws a really nice deep ball. He throws with good timing,” according to Paulsen.

Mariota’s career average of 11.9 yards per pass completion, per Pro Football Reference, helps prove Paulsen’s point. So does this impressive strike to wide receiver Dyami Brown against the Cowboys.

The throw coming off play action will also please Blough. He’ll be equally happy to know Mariota amassed 443 yards off 45 play-action pass attempts while standing in for Daniels last season.

Mariota’s never going to be Daniels, but using his knack for deep throws to unleash Brown and fellow wideouts, Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin, will give the Commanders a chance at earning a victory or two without their QB1.