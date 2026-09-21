Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Gets Unfortunate Update After Latest Tests

The Washington Commanders appear likely to be without quarterback Jayden Daniels next week, and perhaps for considerably longer, after the newest test results came back on his injured elbow.

Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports reported the latest news via social media on Monday afternoon, September 21.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels underwent imaging today, but he’ll consult with specialists after dislocating his left elbow again, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” Pelissero posted to X. “All signs point to Marcus Mariota starting Sunday against the [Seattle] Seahawks.

Jayden Daniels Has Now Dislocated Left Elbow Twice in 2 Seasons

Getty Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels sustained the dislocation while trying to break a fall with his non-throwing arm during Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

It was the same elbow that the quarterback dislocated last season and which caused him to miss several games.

“Commanders now have ruled out QB Jayden Daniels with a left elbow injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday afternoon. “The last time he had a left elbow injury he missed four games.”

The developments are borderline catastrophic for a Commanders team that is 0-2 on the season and has no experience behind Mariota in the quarterback room.

Commanders Should Already Be Considering QB Trade Options With Marcus Mariota Poised to Take Over

Getty Washington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota compelted 11-of-16 pass attempts for 111 yards and one score Sunday. And while he also protected the football, the Commanders were never really in the mix to challenge the Cowboys.

Washington has run Mariota out 15 times in three seasons, which includes eight starts (2-6). Over that stretch, the 32-year-old QB, who turns 33 in late October, has tallied a total of 2,270 yards, 15 TDs and seven INTs.

The Commanders are at a point in the season where they might consider attempting to trade for another quarterback because Daniels’ return timeline is uncertain, particularly if the team opts for surgery to improve the strength of his now-twice dislocated elbow.

Washington also has seventh-round rookie signal-caller Athan Kaliakmanis next in line behind Mariota should the regular backup QB sustain any injuries. And finally, head coach Dan Quinn and company may be on the hot seat with another bad run in 2026, and Mariota has not proven to be a player with whom the Commanders should expect to win anything meaningful.

The options are relatively limited, though JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings is potentially available.

McCarthy is currently QB3 in Minneapolis, with Kyler Murray on his way back from a concussion heading into Week 3. The Vikings dubbed Carson Wentz their backup ahead of the season, and he took every offensive snap after Murray went down in the first quarter of the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Other possibilities include Aidan O’Connell, the third-string QB of the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) who drafted Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in April, or potentially Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson appears to have saved his job with a win Sunday in Tampa Bay.