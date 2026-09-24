Marcus Mariota Reveals How He’ll Change Commanders’ Offense

Marcus Mariota knows he can’t be Jayden Daniels, so he isn’t even going to try. Instead, Mariota has a new plan for playing quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

That plan will look a lot different to how Daniels was playing the position before the dynamic starter dislocated his elbow in Week 2. Daniels suffered the injury while using his legs to move the pocket, something he did early and often during the 37-20 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

All that running made Daniels a target for extra hits, something Mariota is determined to avoid. The veteran QB2 told reporters, including JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, “I really think of myself as a point guard. The more that I can get these guys the ball, the playmakers, especially faster, the more space they got, the more that they can do with it. I used to joke like, they tackle the guy with the ball, so the more that I can get it out of my hand, by all means.”

Those words indicate Mariota won’t take the same kind of chances as a Daniels did running. That’s no-small change when Mariota possesses similar dual-threat skills to Daniels.

The latter’s playing style and physical profile have come in for criticism in the aftermath of his latest injury. Mariota trying something different can increase the Commanders’ confidence he can win “multiple games” in Daniels’ absence, after the 32-year-old went 2-9 in relief last season, per StatMuse.

Mariota’s plan makes more sense when his first crack at adequately replacing Daniels comes against arguably the toughest defense in the NFL.

Marcus Mariota Facing Nightmare First Challenge

Going up against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks probably isn’t how Mariota wanted to begin the challenge of helping the Commanders cope without Daniels.

The Seahawks’ loaded defense operates one of the most elaborately destructive schemes in the league. Head coach Mike Macdonald will send pressure from all angles in front of disguised coverage, in a way that’s already inspired Commanders’ defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Mariota’s experienced enough to know he won’t last long trusting his legs too often agains these Seahawks. Not after Macdonald’s defense savaged the Commanders during the 2025 season. The Seahawks sacked Daniels four times and picked off a pass during a 38-14 victory at Northwest Stadium in Week 9.

Mariota’s best chance to avoid the same kind of punishment will be to get the ball out of his hands quickly. He’s got enough weapons to target, including Pro Bowl wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin, along with exciting rookie Antonio Williams and pass-catching running back Rachaad White.

Diggs already has a rapport with Mariota after snagging this 20-yard touchdown pass against the Cowboys.

This was the second of Diggs’ two scoring receptions. He’ll help Mariota put the quick-release plan into effect for a Commanders’ offense that needed significant change even before Daniels got injured.

Commanders Needed Different Jayden Daniels Plan

New offensive coordinator David Blough promised change by putting Daniels under center more often. The idea was to create confusion for defenses about run-pass intent and give Daniels more time to trust his arm.

Unfortunately, the theory wasn’t working in practice through the first game and a bit of the 2026 season. Instead, Daniels was scrambling as much as ever, like when he broke free for this impressive run in Dallas.

The Commanders never wanted to remove Daniels’ rushing threat completely, but limiting his runs was a sensible way to protect their star asset. This safety first approach demanded strong protection up front and receivers who can get open quickly.

Diggs and Williams, who’s already proving a rookie steal, take care of the latter concern. The problem is an offensive line letting pass-rushers through too easily, coupled with Daniels’ fondness for running out of the pocket.

As Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports put it, JD5 was “just treating dropbacks like he’s setting up a kick return and it’s working wonderfully” against the Cowboys.

Daniels’ running worked until it didn’t, and the Commanders can’t afford any more injury disasters at football’s most important position. So Mariota’s right to plan a safer and more efficient way of directing Washington’s offense for however long Daniels is on the shelf.