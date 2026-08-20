Commanders Get Alarming News From Insider Before Lions Game

The Washington Commanders continue to get hit by the injury bug before the 2026 NFL season. During training camp, the Commanders lost Laremy Tunsil, who will be out for an undisclosed period after undergoing surgery to repair a torn triceps.

Nonetheless, on Aug. 19, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported, citing sources, that Commanders defensive tackle Johnny Newton underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss significant time.

Ahead of their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 22 at Ford Field, the Commanders will likely have to be cautious with any players they view as starters after Tunsil and Newton’s injuries.

Last season, Newton recorded a 47.5 PFF grade while playing 430 snaps on defense. Moreover, the 27-year-old also recorded 24 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles, 18 stops, 18 hurries, three QB hits, 27 pressures, and six sacks.

The question will be who will help replace this production as Newton is expected to miss significant time. It could allow for a young player to emerge and take the opportunity to become a key player for the Commanders. These next two preseason games will be crucial for any player looking for a prominent role on the defensive line.

Injuries to Key Players Continue for Washington

Still, it’s a challenging moment for the Commanders as they are down two key players before the regular season even begins. As mentioned, Tunsil is also missing significant time, but Washington is hopeful that the veteran offensive lineman returns. It will be interesting to see whether the team also shares the same optimism about Newton.

On Aug. 10, head coach Dan Quinn spoke about losing Tunsil, noting what the player brings on and off the field.

“It’s always tough to talk about a player missing time, especially a great player like LT,” Quinn said (h/t John Keim of ESPN). “Not only is he an unbelievable player, but he is an absolutely fantastic teammate. He’ll be missed, and we certainly can’t wait to get him back.”

Brandon Coleman will be Washington’s starting left tackle during Tunsil’s absence, and much like Newton’s absence, someone could also take the reins at that position and run with the opportunity.

“[Coleman] has played a lot of winning football at left tackle here, and we know he’s ready for it,” Quinn said. “He’s put in an excellent offseason, and the team’s very confident in him.”

Veteran WR Stefon Diggs Giving Commanders Good News

Nonetheless, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Commanders as veteran wideout Stefon Diggs is impressing his new teammates. One of the Commanders noticing what the veteran can bring to Washington’s offense is offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, who provided an update on what he’s seeing.

“[Diggs is] very explosive in the aspect of his shiftiness,” Cosmi said during an Aug. 19 appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “He’s been able to find and get wide open, and he has a presence coming in immediately.

“He talks to the offense as soon as he comes in, tries to really build us up, especially if he’s rotating in and we’ve already had six plays, and we’re kind of tired. He’s encouraging us to keep going [and] keep fighting, which has been a good thing to see.”