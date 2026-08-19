Commanders Get Major Stefon Diggs Update Before Lions Game

Stefon Diggs has had a handful of practices with the Washington Commanders since signing with the team during training camp. Nonetheless, his teammates are starting to see what he brings to their offense.

Last season for the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps, earning him an 87.5 overall PFF grade. The 32-year-old hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Moreover, he averaged 11.9 yards per reception on the season and generated 363 yards after the catch. In the postseason, Diggs had 14 catches for 110 yards and scored one touchdown in four games as the Patriots won an AFC title, per StatMuse.

It was this production that helped the Patriots clinch a playoff spot and show that Diggs still has football left in the tank. One of the Commanders noticing what the veteran can bring to Washington’s offense is offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, who provided an update on what he’s seeing.

“[Diggs is] very explosive in the aspect of his shiftiness,” Cosmi said during an Aug. 19 appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “He’s been able to find and get wide open, and he has a presence coming in immediately.

“He talks to the offense as soon as he comes in, tries to really build us up, especially if he’s rotating in and we’ve already had six plays, and we’re kind of tired. He’s encouraging us to keep going [and] keep fighting, which has been a good thing to see.”

What Else Does Stefon Diggs Bring to Commanders Offense?

Moreover, Cosmi didn’t stop there when it comes to the details he’s seeing Diggs offer the Commanders’ offense as the team looks to have a bounce-back season and reach the postseason. If Washington wants that to happen, then Diggs will need to play a major role.

“He’s been able to find those little areas to get open, and he’s very intelligent,” Cosmi added. “You can tell when it comes to knowing what spots are weak in coverages. Just hearing him talk to Terry has been pretty cool to see.”

Washington HC Dan Quinn Gets Blunt on Stefon Diggs

Cosmi isn’t alone in seeing the benefit of having Diggs in their offense, as Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared his thoughts on what he’s seen from the four-time Pro Bowler.

“He’s going to be a difference maker,” Quinn said during an Aug. 18 appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “He’s actually an incredible teammate to see. I coached against him for years, but he’s good against man-to-man. He knows where to sit down in zone. He’s got excellent football IQ, football acumen.

“That’s something that you don’t know about somebody until they’re in your building or on the practice field with you. Hearing him detail things, it’s been nice for some of the other players even to hear his point of view on certain things. He’s off to a really good start.”

The Commanders’ preseason continues as they will face the Detroit Lions on Aug. 22 at Ford Field. It will be interesting to see whether the veteran Diggs sees any action and, if he does, for how long, as he likely looks to build chemistry with Jayden Daniels.