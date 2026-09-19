Two Cowboys Players Handed Bad News Before Commanders Game

The Week 2 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will see two teams desperately needing a win to avoid starting the season 0-2 after both teams suffered Week 1 losses.

Nonetheless, two Cowboys players received bad news ahead of this game against Washington. On Sept. 19, the NFL announced its Week 1 fines, and Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown and Javonte Williams received financial penalties for their actions.

Williams received the bigger fine, and both players will need to watch themselves against the Commanders to avoid a bigger fine next week. When it comes to Williams, he received a $11,941 fine for taunting in the fourth quarter at 5:26.

Meanwhile, Overshown received a fine of $9,527 for a late hit in the first quarter at 9:38. As a result, Overshown will need to think twice when making a play against Washington, as a repeat offense could lead to a bigger fine.

These two aren’t the only players whose bank accounts were hit by the league, as Commanders wideout Stefon Diggs was also fined. Diggs was fined $14,926 for an illegal celebration and vulgar acts. As a result, he will need to watch himself in this game against Dallas, as any illegal celebration or taunting play could result in a bigger fine.

Stefon Diggs on Commanders-Cowboys Rivalry

Speaking of Diggs, the veteran wideout from the Maryland area recently spoke about what he feels about the Washington-Dallas rivalry. He also noted that this rivalry split his family growing up.

“I’m from here, so I grew up having Thanksgiving with my family [where] my mom’s side of the family were OG Redskins fans, and my dad’s side of the family were Cowboys fans, so I know a thing or two about the rivalry,” Diggs told reporters on Sept. 17.

“I don’t make it more than what it is. It’s just another game, but obviously everybody’s going to be excited. They’ve got a hell of a team over there. I look forward to competing at a high level, and we look forward to another test for us.”

Von Miller on His Lone Season in Washington

Furthermore, this game between the Cowboys and Commanders will see Von Miller play against his old team. In his lone season in Washington, Miller had 16 solo tackles, 10 assists, and 9.0 sacks in 17 games for the Commanders, per StatMuse.

Ahead of the game, Miller shared his feelings about playing one of his former teams and was blunt about his one-season stint.

“I love the Commanders, everything about them,” Miller said on the Sept. 16 edition of “Free Range w/ Von Miller.” “They picked me. I had an opportunity to play football; I was able to get [nine] sacks. I was able to experience the culture and the history of what made the Washington Commanders who they are, and I’ll forever be appreciative of that.

“But is it one of those things where I didn’t go back, now I’m angry? No, it’s just another game and honestly, I don’t have that emotional attachment to the Washington Commanders that I would have if I played for the Buffalo Bills or the Denver Broncos.”