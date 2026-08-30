Commanders Cut 166-Catch Wide Receiver and Offer Luke McCaffrey Hope

Luke McCaffrey moved one step closer to earning a reprieve in his career with the Washington Commanders, after the team cut a veteran wide receiver with 166 catches, ahead of the disappointing third-round pick from the 2024 NFL draft.

The Commanders released Van Jefferson on Sunday, August 30, just hours before the deadline for final roster cuts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cutting Jefferson loose means the Commanders are likely preparing to keep as many as seven wide receivers on their 53-man roster.

McCaffrey can be one of those receivers, although he still faces competition from last year’s fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane. Jefferson’s fellow veteran Dyami Brown is also still in the mix after returning to the franchise in free agency.

There are no more chances for Jefferson, even though he caught the eye of head coach Dan Quinn more than once this offseason.

Jefferson offered the Commanders a legitimate vertical threat, unlike McCaffrey, who has yet to establish himself as a prolific chain-mover underneath. Yet, the underperforming top-100 pick’s value on special teams may have kept him safe and tipped the balance against Jefferson.

Van Jefferson Odd Man Out in Crowded Room

Brown can match Jefferson’s ability to stretch the field, so the 30-year-old needed a niche to stand out in a crowded room. Unfortunately for Jefferson, he couldn’t match Terry McLaurin’s toughness and consistency, nor the savvy of Stefon Diggs.

The Commanders didn’t need Jefferson to work the slot. Not when Lane and this year’s rookie, third-round pick Antonio Williams, are better fits at that key spot. Jefferson couldn’t even match the physicality and ability to high-point the football of 6-foot-2, 225-pounder Treylon Burks.

There simply wasn’t an obvious role for Jefferson in this deep a rotation. McCaffrey faces a similar problem, but he can find safe haven in another area of the team during his third season in the pros.

Luke McCaffrey Hanging On With Commanders

McCaffrey’s battle with Jefferson to stay relevant was made obvious when both suited up for the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Quinn rested 41 established players for the ill-fated trip to M&T Bank Stadium that ended with a 41-3 defeat on Friday, per The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.

It was “interesting that both Luke McCaffrey and Van Jefferson are playing. However, if they were not suited up they’d have only three WRs playing tonight. Still, IF Washington keeps 7 WRs, it does appear the decision would come down to those 2 for 1 spot,” according to Schefter’s colleague John Keim.

The battle’s apparently settled, and McCaffrey’s value on special teams must’ve been a deciding factor. He averaged 29.6 yards returning 26 kickoffs last season, per Pro Football Reference.

McCaffrey also added to his experience covering kicks during exhibition games this offseason. Those reps helped McCaffrey furnish his skill-set with extra talents to compensate for not making an impact at receiver.

A mere 29 catches through two seasons is scant return for a third-round pick. The modest output is why McCaffrey was tipped to be among the roster cuts, but the Commanders chose a more senior name.

In the process, they gave one of general manager Adam Peters’ prominent draft missteps to what is surely the last chance to finally prove himself.