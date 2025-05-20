Commanders Could Release Veteran $10 Million WR

It’s fair to describe the Washington Commanders strategy when it came to wide receiver in 2024 as something along the lines of “throw the ball to Terry McLaurin and hope a half-dozen other guys can figure out the rest.”

That strategy — which got a boost from a resurgent year for tight end Zach Ertz — probably won’t hold up in 2025. That’s why the Commanders traded for NFL All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel and added a receiver in the 2025 NFL draft with Jaylin Lane.

Those 2, along with the return of wide receiver Noah Brown on a 1-year, $3.25 million contract and Luke McCaffrey in his second season means there’s now actual depth and competition in the receivers room.

With 12 wide receivers headed to minicamp with the Commanders, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks a familiar face could end up on the outside looking in with veteran K.J. Osborn, who came to the Commanders late last season after he was released by the New England Patriots after just 7 games.

Osborn signed a 1-year, $1.195 million contract with the Commanders on March 13 and has approximately $10.3 million in career earnings through 2025.