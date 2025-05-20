Commanders Could Release Veteran $10 Million WR

It’s fair to describe the Washington Commanders strategy when it came to wide receiver in 2024 as something along the lines of “throw the ball to Terry McLaurin and hope a half-dozen other guys can figure out the rest.”
That strategy — which got a boost from a resurgent year for tight end Zach Ertz — probably won’t hold up in 2025. That’s why the Commanders traded for NFL All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel and added a receiver in the 2025 NFL draft with Jaylin Lane.
Those 2, along with the return of wide receiver Noah Brown on a 1-year, $3.25 million contract and Luke McCaffrey in his second season means there’s now actual depth and competition in the receivers room.
With 12 wide receivers headed to minicamp with the Commanders, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks a familiar face could end up on the outside looking in with veteran K.J. Osborn, who came to the Commanders late last season after he was released by the New England Patriots after just 7 games.
Osborn signed a 1-year, $1.195 million contract with the Commanders on March 13 and has approximately $10.3 million in career earnings through 2025.
“Osborn re-signed with Washington this offseason but is no lock to make the final 53,” Knox wrote on May 19. “The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, drafted Jaylin Lane and could save $740,000 by cutting Osborn before Week 1.”
Osborn Competing for Backup WR, Special Teams Role
While the upside for Osborn might be he plays well enough to consider him for the WR3 role currently occupied by Brown, it’s more than likely the Commanders keep 6 wide receives on their 53-man roster and he’s on the edge of that group.
Osborn has shown he can do it in the past. In 3 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2021 to 2023, he had 158 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 out of his 16 career touchdowns while playing alongside superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Osborn signed a 1-year, $4 million contract with the Patriots in March 2024, but only lasted 7 gams before he was released on December 10. He signed with the Commanders one day later but only played in one regular season game.
According to OurLads.com, Osborn is currently listed as second on the depth chart at one of the wide receivers spots — behind McLaurin and ahead of veteran Michael Gallup.
Lane Might Already Have Critical Role
Lane, a fourth round pick (No. 128 overall) out of Virginia Tech, told The Athletic’s Ben Standig he’s ready to “dominate my role” on special teams.
The Commanders will likely need veteran running back Austin Ekeler to limit his touches to offense in 2025. Ekeler earned NFL All-Pro honors at return specialist in 2024 but suffered 2 serious concussions. It also means Lane’s spot on the 53-man roster should be close to locked.
“Lane’s 4.34 40-yard speed made the Virginia Tech receiver a coveted target for teams in the middle rounds,” Standig wrote on May 11. ” … Finding ways to get Lane the ball beyond traditional route running feels like an early goal. That includes returning punts and kicks, which might be how he will contribute primarily as a rookie, along with gunner reps on special teams.”
