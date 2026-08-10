Commanders’ HC Dan Quinn Makes Announcement After Laremy Tunsil Injury News

The Washington Commanders spent much of their 2025 campaign battling the injury bug, which is why the latest update regarding star left tackle Laremy Tunsil hurts so much. Over the weekend, Tunsil suffered a torn triceps injury, which will force him to undergo surgery that will hold him out for most, if not all, of the upcoming season.

Not only is Tunsil a talented player, but he also fills in at one of the most important positions along the offensive line at left tackle. With the regular season drawing near, though, Washington has no choice but to move forward, which prompted head coach Dan Quinn to make a big announcement after the details of Tunsil’s injury came to light.

Dan Quinn Announces Laremy Tunsil’s Replacement at Left Tackle

#Commanders coach Dan Quinn confirmed LT Laremy Tunsil (torn triceps) will have surgery and that Brandon Coleman will be the starting LT. Tunsil is out most or all of the regular season. https://t.co/v7jCaCS25t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2026

A five-time Pro Bowler, Tunsil has been one of the best left tackles in the pros since getting selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Tunsil was one of the lone bright spots for Washington in his first season with the team last year, but now, there is a major hole along the offensive line for the Commanders.

There are a couple of ways that the team could replace Tunsil. The front office could begin scouring the free agent and trade markets for available options, or the coaching staff could simply choose an internal option. Training camp is still young, so opening up a position battle at left tackle wouldn’t necessarily be the worst idea in the world.

Behind Tunsil on the depth chart, Washington has a pair of former starters, Brandon Coleman and Andrew Wylie, which would seemingly give Quinn the sort of options he’s looking for. Sure enough, rather than open up a competition between these two guys, Quinn came out and announced that Coleman will be replacing Tunsil at left tackle during his impending absence.

“Commanders coach Dan Quinn confirmed LT Laremy Tunsil (torn triceps) will have surgery and that Brandon Coleman will be the starting LT. Tunsil is out most or all of the regular season,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

All Eyes Turn to Brandon Coleman After Dan Quinn’s Announcement

Before Tunsil arrived in town last year, Coleman was actually the Commanders’ starting left tackle as a rookie, and he turned in a strong season. He battled injuries last season, and he only started five of the 12 games he took the field for, but Coleman has shown that he can be a proper replacement for Tunsil early in his career.

There’s a chance Tunsil could return late in the season, but that would likely depend on whether or not Washington is in playoff contention. The Commanders could look to add another depth option at the tackle spot along their offensive line now that Tunsil is going to miss a substantial amount of time, but in terms of the starter, Quinn has made it quite clear that Coleman is going to be the guy moving forward.