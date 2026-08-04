Commanders HC Dan Quinn Already Urging Sonny Styles to Change

Dan Quinn knows the Washington Commanders got a stud when they took Sonny Styles with the seventh pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but that hasn’t stopped the head coach from already urging the rookie linebacker to change a key part of his game.

Quinn’s naturally been keeping a close on Styles during training camp, and the former longtime defensive coordinator has noticed something he doesn’t like. It concerns how often Styles takes chances.

Simply put, the ex-Ohio State standout isn’t taking enough risks for Quinn’s liking. He used an example of one particular rep to explain what Styles is missing.

The 55-year-old “outlined a unique challenge for rookie linebacker Sonny Styles. He has already seen the No. 7 pick cover ground as a zone defender in ways that other players can’t. The other day, Styles closed 10 yards in a hurry — Quinn made the zoom sound to emphasize — and used his long reach to bat the ball down. So Quinn has stressed that the linebacker should take more chances,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Quinn left no room for interpretation about what the next step is for a first-year player who has otherwise wowed many observers at camp.

Dan Quinn Reveals What Sonny Styles Is Missing

The Commanders’ head coach has highlighted a subtle, but crucial difference between Styles playing with scheme responsibility, while also trusting his athleticism to operate outside structure and create a big play.

Quinn explained to Fowler why Styles is talented enough to gamble off-script: “I want to push him to make a mistake. Go for it. Take the shot right here. I want to encourage him. He’s such a respectful, do-it-right [guy]. No, you can make that play and the other guys can’t. So you have permission to try it. Where are the spaces I can get to? If you can, all right. If not, we know it’s not the right call.”

This is a credible view from a coach who has worked with some outstanding linebackers. Including a 10-time Pro Bowler and likely future Hall of Famer Styles has been compared with since entering the pros.

That’s a lofty comparison for a rookie, but Quinn is right to point out how Styles can already make plays others can’t make. Not many 6-foot-5, 243-pounder’s move with the 21-year-old’s levels of agility and speed, a sentiment shared by Commanders’ starting right guard Sam Cosmi.

He told The Baltimore Banner’s Kevin Reynolds how Styles “has every athletic ability trait that you can think of. He’s one of the biggest linebackers I’ve seen that can move the way he can move.”

Indulging Styles’ physical gifts without breaking down the structure of the defense is the challenge for Quinn and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Yet, many outsider observers share Quinn’s view about Styles already being good enough to be a risk-taker.

Commanders’ Top Draft Pick Making an Immediate Impact

Those gifts of Styles are allowing to make an impact in multiple ways. Including blanketing Commanders’ five-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Terry McLaurin during practice on Tuesday, August 4.

Styles covering McLaurin “forced a short incomplete” on one rep, per The Team 980’s Chris Russell, before the same reporter witnessed how the linebacker “dropped out in coverage vs Terry..took him out” again to force quarterback Jayden Daniels to check the ball down underneath.

Defending the pass this effectively is one reason why Styles is tipped to revive a forgotten position in Washington, but he isn’t only impressing in coverage.

Styles “was awesome against the run” during Monday’s practice, according to 106.7 The Fan host Grant Paulsen. The latter noted how Styles was “Super physical coming downhill. Blew up ‘Bill’ at the goal line on the first rep of 11’s with pads on.”

Fielding a linebacker with this much range expands the playbook for Quinn and Jones. They are reshaping the defense around deception, moving parts and more elaborate pressure and coverage.

It’s a grand plan, but those things will only work if the Commanders can first smother the basics on the ground and through the air. Styles is looking like the early-down enforcer Jones needs to help create the third-down situations for fiendish blitzing, but only if the rookie heeds Quinn’s advice and turns himself loose more often.