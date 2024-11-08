Commanders Head Coach Delivers Message on $97 Million CB

The Washington Commanders made arguably the biggest move on the NFL trade deadline for a contender when they cut a deal with the New Orleans Saints to obtain veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

It just might be a little longer before Washington’s fans get to see their new defensive star on the field for the team that’s currently in first place in the NFC East.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn told the media on November 8 that Lattimore won’t play in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he nurses a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Saints’ loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

“Dan Quinn said Marshon Lattimore is OUT for Sunday,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “Not surprising with the hamstring injury and having only arrived this week. Getting him ready for the Eagles short week likely another factor.”

After facing the Steelers, the Commanders have a quick turnaround before a prime time NFC East showdown at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 in a game between the 2 top teams in the division.

Commanders Off to Best Start Since 1996

Propelled by rookie quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jayden Daniels, the Commanders are 7-2 and off to their best start since 1996.

Enter Lattimore, who has been one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks for most of the last decade after the Saints took him in the first round (No. 11 overall) out of Ohio State in the 2017 NFL draft.

Lattimore signed a 5-year, $97.6 million contract extension with the Saints before the 2021 season and could play his way into another lucrative deal if he shows out in the final half of the year for the Commanders.

The Saints sent Lattimore, a 4-time Pro Bowler, to the Commanders along with a 2025 fifth round pick in exchange for a 2025 third round pick, 2025 fourth round pick and 2025 fifth round pick.

“We want to win, and we want to win now,” Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner told ESPN’s John Keim on November 6. “It was cool for them to do that.”

After the games against the Steelers and Eagles, the Commanders have back-to-back home games against the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans before a bye in Week 14.

Commanders Lauded for Bold Move to Get Lattimore

Both the Commanders and Lattimore were listed as “winners” at the NFL trade deadline by Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton on November 6.