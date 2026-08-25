Dan Quinn Talks Up Commanders’ Safety After Will Harris Move

Cutting 17-game starter Will Harris before the final preseason game shows the Washington Commanders have a lot of confidence in their other safeties. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that belief by talking up one player at the position, a notable name who’s put together a strong offseason and expanded his role.

Quinn spoke with reporters on Tuesday, August 25, the same day the Commanders cut ties with Harris. The discarded veteran’s old boss made a point of praising Quan Martin, admitting he’s “Felt an intensity and urgency about” the incumbent free safety, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Quinn’s appreciation of Martin’s “play on special teams” is significant. It offers a hint about why the Commanders retained other holdover safeties, as well as Martin, at the expense of Harris.

Martin will welcome Quinn’s words of praise. The versatile defensive back needed a positive offseason after failing to meet the breakout hype a year ago.

Fortunately, Martin is getting back on track in new coordinator Daronte Jones’ defense. The system is better suited to unleashing Martin’s core traits, including a habit the Commanders missed dearly in 2025.

Quan Martin Rediscovering Opportunistic Streak

Martin never earned the big payday, nor enjoyed the wider acclaim many predicted he would achieve last season. Instead, he floundered, largely because of an inability to get his hands on the ball.

Turnovers were central to his game in 2024, but Martin failed to snatch a single interception during the last campaign. He also allowed six touchdowns through the air after keeping opponents out of the end zone the previous year, per Pro Football Reference.

Martin’s issues compounded the problems of a defense that picked off only eight passes. The lack of takeaways is part of the reason Quinn turned to former Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator Jones to call a more aggressive and creative scheme.

Quinn will be happy Jones’ schemes are already having a positive impact on Martin. The 26-year-old plucked this INT against the Miami Dolphins during Washington’s preseason opener.

Martin getting his hands on an interception was a reminder of the big plays he can create behind pressure on the back end. Jones’ defense kept the pressure on when the Commanders logged five sacks against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 and created more opportunities for turnovers.

Martin seized one of those opportunities when he snatched this errant throw from Lions’ backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Martin’s splash play was in sharp contrast to how Harris toiled during the 17-13 defeat at Ford Field. He was guilty of a “misread” when Dobbs ran 50 yards for a touchdown, according to The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed.

That miss may have sealed Harris’ fate, but Martin’s battle was never with Harris. Instead, his fight for the starting role is against special-teamer Jeremy Reaves.

The latter’s involvement underscores the emphasis Quinn and the Commanders are putting on retaining players who make an impact in football’s third phase.

Commanders Keen on Safeties With Crossover Value

Reaves isn’t the only safety seemingly keeping his roster spot because of stellar work on special teams. Reed also mentioned how backups “Tyler Owens and Percy Butler bring more value on teams,” and how that might’ve informed the decision to part ways with Harris.

It’s a valid theory when Butler and Owens combined for 609 special teams snaps last season. Owens and Butler are also big-bodied safeties who can play as hybrid linebackers in multiple-defensive back packages.

That positional flexibility is important when Jones’ defense is based on brining pressure from all angles. Usually with coverage defenders disguising their intent before attacking weak points in pass-protection.

Owens delivered a forceful example of the philosophy in practice when he ran over Lions’ running back Jacob Saylors to put pressure on the passer.

Showcasing with this level of intensity is how a fringe player sticks on the final roster. So is bouncing back after a down year, the way Martin has done this preseason.