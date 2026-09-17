Dan Quinn Admits Sending Warning to Commanders’ RB

Dan Quinn’s getting increasingly comfortable with calling out underperforming players, with the head coach of the Washington Commanders admitting he sent a warning to one starter during the season-opening 24-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quinn made a change at running back to prove a point to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The latter lost a fumble at Lincoln Financial Field, so Quinn turned to 2026 NFL draft sixth-round pick Kaytron Allen.

Making the switch was all about reminding JCM about the importance of “ball security,” per ESPN’s John Keim. He reported “Quinn said he did turn to Kaytron Allen late in the game in part because of Bill Croskey-Merritt’s fumble. Reiterated that Bill is a good fit in this system. But… ball security.”

This tough approach fits with Quinn calling out another struggling starter after Week 1. The Commanders’ boss knows he and his team are under pressure to deliver improved results, so Quinn’s doing more to enforce better standards.

Even if it could mean sidelining a potential star in the backfield.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s Already on Notice

Croskey-Merritt putting the ball on the ground deep into the fourth quarter was exactly the kind of mistake the Commanders couldn’t tolerate in a tight game. The turnover also put a blot on an otherwise solid showing from Washington’s lead back.

JCM ripped off more than one nifty cutback run and even found the end zone thanks to an impressive second effort at the goal-line.

Plays like these underscore why Croskey-Merritt is a budding game-breaker for the Commanders. He was a draft steal as a seventh-round pick in 2025, but Croskey-Merritt entered his second season needing to show he can protect the ball better, after fumbling four times as a rookie, per Pro Football Reference.

Croskey-Merritt’s also under pressure to prove he can adapt to a more physical, under-center running game under new offensive coordinator David Blough. Quinn believes JCM can master the change because of the positives in his game.

The coach admitted, “I love the twitch that you see with Bill. When we can get him onto the second and third level, that presents a real problem from a tackling standpoint,” per AP (h/t Fox Sports).

Quinn explained “The zone game suits him because he’s got the cutback ability. The more reps he gets in, the more times he’s seeing the blocks, the O-line knowing where he is — those are things that just need time on task. I’m pleased with what we’ve seen so far.”

Croskey-Merritt needs to hear those words, but he can’t ignore Quinn’s reminder about “Ball security, that’s definitely a premium for us. You’ve heard me talk about it a lot.”

Quinn also wants to occasionally see a different style of runner than JCM on the field.

Dan Quinn Not Afraid to Make Big Changes for Commanders

The Commanders don’t have to put up with elementary mistakes from their RB1 because Quinn has plenty of alternatives in the backfield. Allen is a notable option as a power-style back who offers a different way to pummel defenses.

It was notable when Quinn was asked if he chose Allen against the Eagles to get a power back on the field or to punish JCM, the coach simply said, “it was both,” per “Last Man Standig” writer and podcaster Ben Standig.

Mixing rushing styles is a smart way for the Commanders to keep defenses guessing. An eclectic approach can also get even more production from the running game that underpins Blough’s offense.

That’s how things went when the Commanders ran for 132 yards against the Eagles. Blough and Quinn should lean heavily on their rushing attack for Week 2’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, September 20.

The Cowboys surrendered 165 yards on the ground against the New York Giants last week, so the Commanders need to be able to trust Croskey-Merritt won’t waste an obvious matchup advantage with more fumbles.