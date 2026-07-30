Jacory Croskey-Merritt Reveals Big Change for Commanders

He’s facing a fight to remain atop a more crowded running back rotation for the Washington Commanders, so 2025 NFL draft steal Jacory Croskey-Merritt has made a big change this offseason, and revealed exactly what he expects to gain from the change after the team’s first practice at training camp.

The difference with JCM was reported by ESPN’s John Keim on Wednesday, July 29. Speaking on an edition of ‘The John Keim Report,’ he explained how Jacory Croskey-Merritt, ‘Bill’ said that he has added about seven to eight pounds of muscle. He looked bigger.”

Keim also found out the reasoning behind Croskey-Merritt adding to his frame: “I asked him why he wanted to do? Well, it’s simple. He wants to break more tackles, and he can become the dynamic runner they need.”

Making himself tougher to drop with the first tackle is the latest move by Croskey-Merritt to take his game up a level. It’s the exact the kind of response the Commanders would have wanted from the second-year pro, after they added four new running backs, including a “secret weapon” who has a rapport with star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Croskey-Merritt is doing the right things to stay ahead of the competition, but Keim pointed out there’s still one key flaw Washington’s would-be RB1 must fix.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Making All the Right Changes

This has been an offseason defined by change for Croskey-Merritt. Starting with the system preferred by new offensive coordinator David Blough, who intends to put Daniels under center more often and better disguise run-pass intent.

That’s a welcome change for JCM after he posted telling numbers when the Commanders used under-center runs last season. Making the most of Blough’s schemes will require Croskey-Merritt getting more from each carry, so it makes sense for him to bulk up, particularly when last year’s seventh-round pick only broke a tackle every 13.5 rushing attempts as a rookie, according to Pro Football Reference.

A struggle keeping runs going after initial contact is one reason why the Croskey-Merritt struggled to earn enough carries in too many games. He’s working to change the Commanders’ trust in him, but there’s more to change than simply getting bigger.

Commanders Still Need 1 More Adjustment for Starting Running Back

The more pressing adjustment for Croskey-Merrit involves ball security. He put the ball on the ground four times in 2025, so a change in mechanics is needed.

Unfortunately, Keim noticed JCM “did have one run today which really nice run but at times you see that ball kind of extending from his body a little bit and so you want to make sure he’s taking care of the ball.”

Blough’s more run-friendly schemes have no room for a back with a bad case of the fumble-itis. Nor can Croskey-Merritt afford further issues in this area when free agents Rachaad White and Jerome Ford, along with rookies Kaytron Allen and Robert Henry have been added to the depth chart.

Breaking more tackles is only one way for Croskey-Merrit to stay head of the pack. He’ll also need to improve his handling, as well as adding core skills in two other vital areas.