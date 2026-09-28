Commanders’ Rival Reveals How Marcus Mariota Fooled Seahawks

Putting a backup quarterback onto the field against the NFL’s toughest, smartest and most creative defense should’ve been a recipe for disaster for the Washington Commanders, but instead, Marcus Mariota fooled the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and their vaunted unit.

That’s according to a longtime rival of the Commanders. A five-time Pro Bowler who had to tip his cap to how Mariota and offensive coordinator David Blough made a simple switch that caught the Seahawks completely off guard.

Versatile All-Pro defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence was asked by reporters if he and his Seahawks’ teammates “were expecting more RPOs from the Commanders with Mariota at QB,” per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Former Dallas Cowboys’ All-Pro Lawrence admitted, “Correct, yeah. Mariota is a big RPO quarterback. This game, we didn’t see it until the final play of the game. So, like I said, man, shoutout to Washington. They came to play today.”

Going against the grain helped Mariota catch the Seahawks flat-footed. A defense that simply doesn’t get burned was burned for three touchdown passes.

The blistering performance earned Mariota a bumper payday. It also prompted words of congratulations from injured QB1 Jayden Daniels.

His praise was heartwarming, but what made Mariota’s day truly special was how he and Blough hit the Seahawks with what they’d expected in the most unexpected moment.

Marcus Mariota, David Blough Kept Seahawks Guessing

It’s not surprising Lawrence and the Seahawks expected Mariota to run around more often. Even though Blough spent this offseason promising to put Commanders’ quarterbacks under center more often.

Blough made the change to maximize Daniels’ talents as an elite passer. Not for the diminishing arm skills of a 32-year-old backup who’d enjoyed any success he had in the NFL as a read-option quarterback.

Mariota showed Blough’s drop-back concepts can work, no matter who’s throwing the passes for the Commanders. The veteran sent scoring strikes to running back Rachaad White, as well as wide receivers Treylon Burks and Terry McLaurin.

He launched all three touchdown passes from the ‘pistol,’ but Mariota didn’t need play fakes and option looks to post a rare and remarkable statistic. As Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports put it, “The combined passer rating of every quarterback against the Seahawks’ defense from Week 1 of the 2025 season through Week 2 of the 2026 season: 77.8. Marcus Mariota today: 110.0.”

Mariota simply lined up, stood tall in the pocket and let his receivers beat coverage before launching the ball into any gaps the Seahawks left on the back end.

Blough and Mariota didn’t need the read-option game until they did, and they chose the perfect time to spring another surprise on the bewildered Seahawks.

Commanders Went Back to Their Roots When It Mattered

The Commanders hadn’t run an RPO all day, but 3rd-and-7 at the Seahawks’ 44-yard line with a two-point lead and just over the 90 seconds on the clock was apparently the ideal time.

Mariota executed the perfect fake handoff and waited for Lawrence to crash inside toward the back. Once Lawrence took the bait, Mariota pulled the ball and scooted off tackle to move the sticks behind solid work from stellar blocking tight end John Bates.

This was as close to a picture-perfect option run as you’ll see in any game. The nine-yard dash was also Mariota’s only designed rushing attempt. He gained just two yards on four other carries.

Turning Mariota loose in the clutch moment summed up the daring and creative way Blough set about attacking the Seahawks’ defense. His approach earned praise from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who exclaimed, “When you absolutely, positively, desperately need a first down, zone read when you haven’t run it all game and nobody’s expecting it is such a great call. Commanders just went there to win the game.”

Blough’s calls were smart and imaginative, but they were only made to look “great” because of how well stand-in Mariota played in Daniels’ stead.

Mariota’s epic performance, along with a turnover-bingeing defense inspired by a breakout rookie, was the catalyst for what’s likely to remain THE upset of the 2026 NFL season.