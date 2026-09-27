Sonny Styles Drops Surprising Verdict After Commanders Breakout

He snatched two turnovers that led to touchdowns during the Washington Commanders’ barely believable 33-31 upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, but rookie linebacker Sonny Styles dropped a surprising verdict on his breakout performance.

Styles looked every inch like the seventh-overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft as he inspired a strong effort from what had been a struggling defense. The unit scored a touchdown, harassed and confused returning quarterback Sam Darnold, and binged on takeaways.

Styles’ athleticism and range made this success possible, but the rookie’s still not satisfied. Instead, Styles told reporters, including JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, “There’s still more plays to be made. I don’t think I’m anywhere near, like, where I want to be.”

Styles “looking to get better” is to his credit, but the former Ohio State stud already looks like the legitimate game-changer the Commanders have missed for too long defensively.

Sonny Styles Was Catalyst for Remarkable Upset

The scale of this shocking upset can’t be overstated. Not when the Commanders hosted the reigning champs without injured star quarterback Jayden Daniels and entered the game 0-2.

They were winless because the Commanders weren’t stopping anybody on defense. That was beyond disappointing after considerable investment on that side of the ball during the offseason.

Using a first-round pick to take Styles was part of the investment plan. So there were valid concerns when the 21-year-old struggled during preseason. Head coach Dan Quinn even called on Styles to change his game.

Quinn isn’t going to want Styles to change after his double turnover-forcing display against the Seahawks. Styles started his day the right way by knocking the ball loose from fellow rookie, Seattle running back Jadarian Price.

It was the first turnover forced by the Commanders’ defense this season. They made it count when backup QB Marcus Mariota connected with backfield veteran Rachaad White on a six-yard touchdown pass.

Another successful play against Price revealed the true value of Styles for Washington’s new-look defense. He was in one-on-one coverage and tracked the speedy runner up the sideline before knocking away Darnold’s pass.

Coverage skills like these are rare, even for modern linebackers, but Styles is a former safety who can cover ground and plaster receivers.

His talent in space is already giving first-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones a lot of flexibility to make his schemes work.

Commanders Defense Finally Showed Promising Signs

Jones calls a complex system based on overload blitzing up front and disguised zone shells on the back end. Although Jones hinted he would simplify his schemes to solve a repeating problem, the play-caller still dipped into his bag of tricks this week.

Those tricks helped the Commanders intercept two of Darnold’s passes, including the pick-six by Styles’ fellow linebacker Kain Medrano in the final quarter. Styles secured the first of those INTs in the third period, after he’d bailed into deep coverage.

Being able to trust Styles at multiple levels of the field opens up the playbook for Jones. He can stack blitzing defenders at the line and leave Styles on island to turn away any quick throws intended to beat pressure.

This combination of splash plays and scheme flexibility is why Styles is earning praise from a franchise great and one of the league’s rushing champions.

He’s not ready to admit it yet, but the buzz and the film don’t lie. Styles is fast becoming a star in the NFL.