Commanders Can Upgrade Offense With $51 Million Pro Bowler From NFC West

The Washington Commanders have employed a “don’t flinch” mantra throughout 2024 — as in “don’t flinch” no matter what adversity or success comes their way.

They’ve employed it throughout their historic, 7-2 start … and through 2 consecutive losses to drop them to 7-4 headed into Week 12.

That means they need to keep that “don’t flinch” mantra in mind when it comes to improving their offense, where they should sign free agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries after NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported Humphries has been given the green light to return to football after he suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

“Former #AZCardinals Pro Bowl LT DJ Humphries, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has been medically cleared to return to play, source said,” Rapoport wrote on his official X account on November 22. “Humphries visited the #Giants earlier in the season and could be a key option in the event of a major injury.”

Depending on what the interest in Humphries is around the league, the Commanders could sign him to the practice squad, but he would be a deft insurance policy at left offensive tackle, where veteran Cornelius Lucas and rookie Brandon Coleman have gone back and forth as the starter all season.

Commanders’ OT Listed as ‘Biggest Weakness’

Lucas has made 5 starts in 2024 protecting the blind side of rookie quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. Lucas has only been a full-time starter for one season, in 2022 when he started 12 games for the Commanders.

Coleman was a third round pick (No. 67 overall) out of TCU in the 2024 NFL draft and has started 6 games and might be the long-term solution at the position.

Right now, however, the Commanders should do anything they can to improve their roster. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder listed offensive tackle as one of the biggest weaknesses for the Commanders headed into Week 12.

“The Commanders have lost two in a row, but the real concern is how disjointed their offense appeared …,” Holder wrote on November 19. “The Eagles defense deserves credit, of course, but Jayden Daniels’ inability to find open receivers was a massive problem.”

Humphries Has Been Dominant During Career

Humphries was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and cashed in big with the Cardinals in Aug. 2022 with a 3-year, $51 million contract extension.

Humphries was a first-round pick (No. 24 overall) out of Florida in the 2015 NFL draft and played all 9 seasons in Arizona before he was released in March 2024.

He also has familiarity with the Commanders and their offense after playing for Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury when he was the head coach for Arizona from 2019 to 2022.

“Expect teams to at least check in on his recovery between now and the start of training camp and to consider scooping him up if they aren’t thrilled with their left-tackle situations in camp,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote in June 2024. “The Washington Commanders could show interest, as they’re likely to start either Cornelius Lucas — who was largely a backup in 2023 — or rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman in Week 1. Humphries previously played under new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.”