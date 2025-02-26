Draft Hidden Gem One ‘To Watch’ to Replace Commanders Jonathan Allen

Letting Jonathan Allen explore a trade means the Washington Commanders are ready to see their best interior defensive lineman suit up for another team, but the blow will be easier to absorb if general manager Adam Peters takes a hidden gem from the 2025 NFL draft class off the board to help replace Allen.

The prospect in question is Virginia Tech defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles. He’s on a list of day two and three names to watch, put together by The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

While Fowler noted how Peters added to the position with Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton a year ago, it will take more than the 2024 second-round pick to replace Allen. Peebles is an interesting candidate to help take the reins because he’s long been held up as one of the sleepers of this particular draft class.

The talent is obvious, but the fit is a little more curious, considering the Cavaliers star’s lack of size. Bulking up at the heart of the D-line is a must for a Commanders unit gashed on the ground last season.

Allen had his struggles against the run, but the two-time Pro Bowler’s talents were still missed during a lengthy and costly injury layoff.

Jonathan Allen Trade a Risky Move for Commanders

The Commanders’ willingness to let Allen test the market was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, February 25. He revealed “Washington plans to do right by the player & Allen’s camp is involved in helping him land at the right spot — either via trade or free agency. He has one year left at $15M.”

Although the value of Allen’s remaining contract is gaudy, dealing him still rates as a risk. The 17th player taken in 2017’s draft can push the pocket as well as anybody at his position.

Allen brings muscle and intensity to the front seven. Qualities that have helped the 30-year-old rank “Top 10 among DTs over the last four seasons” across multiple categories, according to The 33rd Team.

Jonathan Allen has been one of the league’s most productive DTs in recent years 💪 Allen ranks Top 10 among DTs over the last four seasons in: Total tackles: 199 (10th)

Solo tackles: 121 (5th)

Sacks: 25.0 (9th)

Pressures: 179 (7th)

Tackles for Loss: 39 (7th) https://t.co/MTFyNVgRXc pic.twitter.com/u3AgCniOW8 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 25, 2025

Those qualities could help the Commanders land mid-round draft compensation in trade, but the cost to letting Allen go might be far greater on the field. Allen’s tenacity and brute force were missed when he sat out 13 games with a torn pec last season.

Street free agents like Sheldon Day and Carl Davis attempted to fill in, but neither could make the same impact. Nor would Peebles match Allen’s power style, but the rookie could contribute in different ways.

Draft Sleeper Would Fit Washington’s Defense

Peebles was credited by ESPN’s Matt Miller, all the way back in June 2024, as one of the sleepers of this collegiate crop. Miller spoke to an unnamed NFC East area scout who said Peebles “jumps out with his first step and agility. Really good rush plan.”

Those attributes led to the 23-year-old logging three sacks and seven tackles for loss last season, per Sports Reference. The numbers won’t wow anybody, but Peebles will impress with “Great hand usage, good quickness as a pass rusher. Really good lower body strength, pad level, and motor against the run,” according to The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke.

Really surprised Virginia Tech DL Aeneas Peebles isn't getting more attention. Great hand usage, good quickness as a pass rusher. Really good lower body strength, pad level, and motor against the run. pic.twitter.com/X3JlLvWuHu — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) February 4, 2025

Qualities like those are worth a second or third day pick. Provided Peters and head coach Dan Quinn can overlook Peebles’ lack of size.

Miller described him as “an undersized 3-technique pass-rusher at 6-1, 286 pounds,” while Sports Reference lists Peebles at 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds.

Peters can get the exact measurements at the annual NFL Scouting Combine. He can also receive assurances from Quinn about a good track record turning undersized defensive tackles into game-wreckers at the pro level.

It worked for 6-foot-2, 280-pounder Osa Odighizuwa when Quinn served as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Before that, a stint as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons involved Quinn helping 6-foot, 290-pound Grady Jarrett become a Pro Bowler in 2019.

Odighizuwa is a free agent Quinn still likes, but the Commanders could be served just as well by drafting Peebles. Partnering him with Newton, in a rotation still fronted by Daron Payne, would give Quinn two quicker, more active interior disruptors better suited to his scheme.

Replacing Allen via the draft would also leave Peters to use Washington’s ample cap space to equip sensational dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels with a stud wide receiver or two.