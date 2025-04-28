Commanders Failed to Address Key Defensive Need in Draft

The Washington Commanders might have a plan at edge rusher. At this point, it’s just impossible to tell what that plan is.

The Commanders elected to not draft an edge rusher with any of its five picks in the 2025 NFL draft, and now head into the final stretch of the offseason without answers at arguably the most important position on defense.

“I’m a little confused by not taking any edge rushers,” Barstool Sports’ PFT Commentator and Commanders superfan said on “Pardon My Take” on April 28. “That’s a position we really need and there’s nobody there right now, pretty much.”

The Commanders, their lack of a plan at edge rusher and failure to draft anyone at the position might be perceived as a major liability, although Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox still gave them a “B” in his overall draft grades.

“The Washington Commanders found their franchise quarterback when they took Jayden Daniels second overall in last year’s draft,” Knox wrote. “A year later — thanks in no small part to Daniels’ rookie success — Washington selected near the bottom of the draft order.”

Commanders Lost Sacks Leader in Free Agency

If the Commanders fail to establish a consistent pass rush in 2025, we can call the “original sin” of this process their failure to re-sign free agent edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team with 10.5 sacks in 2024.

The Commanders watched as Fowler signed with the Dallas Cowboys on a 1-year, $6 million contract on March 14 after playing on a 1-year, $3.25 million contract for Washington in 2024. It’s not clear if Washington tried to match the offer from Dallas.

“Fowler played for the Cowboys in 2022 and ’23 before leaving with former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders last year and putting up 10.5 sacks,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote. “Fowler’s deal is worth $6 million and can move to $8 million based on incentives.”

Commanders Should Have Drafted Edge Rusher

Far be it from the common people to tell NFL executives how they should do their jobs, but the Commanders should have selected an edge rusher in the NFL draft.

To that end, the Commanders probably should have gone with an edge rusher in the first round instead of Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with the No. 29 overall pick.

Most notably, Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku was still on the board and went to the Cowboys in the second round (No. 44 overall) after being a projected first round pick leading up to the draft.

While Ezeiruaku may have seen a slight dip in his draft stock because of his size, at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, his production in college was impossible to argue against.

Ezeiruaku finished his college career with 28.0 sacks over 4 seasons but saved his best for last. Ezeiruaku kicked off his senior season in 2024 with 2.0 sacks in an upset win over No. 10 Florida State in Ireland and finished with 80 tackles, 3 forced fumbles and was second in the nation with 16.5 sacks and third in the nation with 20 TFL.

He was also named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, All-American and won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top collegiate defensive end.