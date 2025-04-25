First Round Pick Shows Commanders Want to Build ‘Fortress’ Around QB Jayden Daniels

For the Washington Commanders, the 2025 NFL draft could end up being a referendum on a future that’s as bright as any team in the NFL. It’s a future that has just one path forward, and all destinations point toward second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders underlined that fact by taking Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round with the No. 29 overall pick — this despite already having what seemed like a stacked offensive line.

From ESPN’s John Keim: “Washington wants to build a fortress in front of quarterback Jayden Daniels. It has revamped its offensive line this offseason by trading for Laremy Tunsil and by drafting Conerly, who can play either guard or tackle. In three of the last four regular-season games, Daniels’ sack percentage was 10.4 or higher and the pressure percentage 37.5 or greater. Daniels can run, but he’s a passer first and this should provide him more chances to hang in the pocket and throw the ball. Washington can now envision its starting five for the next several years with Tunsil, Conerly, guard Sam Cosmi, center Tyler Biadasz and Brandon Coleman.”

While Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is definitely the future face of the Commanders’ franchise, he might also be the future face of the NFL. That’s clear after he led Washington to a 12-5 record, NFC Championship Game appearance and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

According to Spotrac, Conerly will receive a 4-year, $15.6 million rookie contract along with an $8 million signing bonus.

Commanders May Have Hit Home Run With Conerly

Conerly, 6-foot-4 and 311 pounds, started 28 consecutive games for the Ducks over the last 2 seasons, including earning All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 and All-Big Ten and All-American honors in 2024.

Conerly is going to get an immediate chance to get on the field in Washington, where the Commanders’ offensive line is starting to shape up as one of the NFC’s best.

From The Athletic: “Whether it’s an immediate transition or not, Coleman to guard seems like the plan. The wonder is whether Coleman could serve as Sam Cosmi’s replacement while the right guard recovers from ACL surgery that likely keeps him sidelined at least through training camp, or he challenges left guard Nick Allegretti for the starting role.”

Conerly wasn’t a first round lock — NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had him projected as a first or second round pick in his pre-draft analysis. Conerly likely got a bump from his virtuoso performance against Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter in the Big Ten Championship Game — a matchup we could be watching for the next decade after Carter was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

“Josh Conerly Jr allowed zero pressures against Abdul Carter by the way,” USA Today’s Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account. “Excellent footwork. Still young, and getting even better.”

It’s the first time the Commanders have selected an offensive lineman in the first round since 2015, when they selected 5-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff with the No. 5 overall pick.