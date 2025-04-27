Commanders Gave Big Money to Draft Free Agent Who Slid Because of Injury

Having just five picks in the 2025 NFL draft made it inevitable the Washington Commanders would be active on the rookie free agent market, and they moved quickly to pay big money to a once touted prospect who slid off the board thanks to an untimely injury suffered at a crucial moment during the pre-draft process.

It wasn’t long after the dust settled on this draft on Saturday, April 26, that NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported “Former N.C. State OL Tim McKay — who was projected as a mid-round pic before tearing his pec at pro day — is signing with the #Commanders on a deal that includes $275,000 guaranteed, per his agents @c_berger21 and @ezrajames15_ of @NSAFootball.”

That’s good money for a player who didn’t hear his name called during the draft. McKay rates as an interesting get because of his ample experience playing multiple spots up front for the Wolfpack.

He has a level of versatility lacking on the depth chart in a key area for the Commanders. Even after general manager Adam Peters made former Oregon stud Josh Conerly Jr. the 29th-overall pick in the first round.

Newest Commanders Lineman Well-Versed at Several Positions

McKay’s flexibility showed up throughout a heavy workload during his collegiate career. The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder played 425 snaps at right guard and 441 at tackle in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

Those numbers made it seem as though McKay was still searching for his best spot. A search that appeared to come to an end last year, when he took 726 snaps at right guard and only 40 on the edge.

Playing inside suits McKay best. He surrendered a mere 10 sacks in five years, before catching the eye at the Shrine Bowl back in January, according to ON3.com and The Wolfpacker’s Noah Fleischman.

The status of his pec injury will determine how quickly McKay gets to make a good impression, but the Commanders paid him as if they expect him to make the roster. Their expectation makes sense given uncertainty behind the starting front five.

Commanders Set to Reshuffle Offensive Line

Using first-round value to select Conerly continued the reshuffle the Commanders are undertaking up front. Peters had already traded for All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and the next move may involve 2024 third-round pick Brandon Coleman shifting to right guard.

If that happens, two-time Super Bowl-winning veteran Andrew Wylie could find himself on the trade block. Wylie would still make a good rotational option because he can play both tackle spots, while fellow veteran Trent Scott is able to operate on the outside and at guard.

An unheralded trio of Bobby Hart, Chris Paul and Michael Deiter are the other notable reserves, but the Commanders still need something more. McKay could provide the something extra, although Peters would be wise to cast an eye over who is left on the veteran market.

There are some useful blockers and credible names. Including former Commander Brandon Scherff, who earned five pro Bowl berths and All-Pro honors in Washington. Somebody like Will Hernandez, a former second-round draft pick for the New York Giants, could also help.

Showing McKay the money proves the Commanders aren’t done spending to retool the line in front of franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels. More newcomers will surely follow.