Commanders Can ‘Unlock’ Offense With Projected 1st Round Pick

The Washington Commanders, no matter what happens in 2026, still seem to be a long way off from solving their problems at wide receiver.

Pro Football Network predicts that a long-term solution could come in 2027, with their latest mock draft predicting the Commanders will take Indiana University wide receiver Charlie Becker in the 1st round (No. 11 overall).

Becker, 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, helped lead the Hoosiers to the 1st 16-0 season in college football history and the 1st national championship in program history in 2025.

Becker will be draft eligible for the 1st time in 2027.

From PFN: “It’s not often you see a guy who is 6’4″ winning state sprinting championships, but that is the kind of elite athleticism we are dealing with when we talk about Charlie Becker. Becker possesses impact-starter upside and can be a dynamic mover-Z with an unrelenting affinity for separation and catch-point conversion. It feels like the world is sleeping on Jayden Daniels and this Washington Commanders offense, and if the offense added a player like Becker, that could be the missing piece to unlock the whole thing.”

Charlie Becker Popular Target for NFC Rival

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski‘s latest mock draft on June 7 had Becker going to Dallas with the No. 20 overall pick — the 2nd of a pair of 1st round picks obtained from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade.

“The Dallas Cowboys didn’t reach a long-term contract extension with wide receiver George Pickens,” Sobleski wrote. “Instead, Pickens will play under the franchise tag this fall. Thus, the Cowboys should be looking for another complementary target next year if/when Pickens tests free agency for the first time … Indiana’s Charlie Becker gives the Cowboys a perfect weapon on the outside to work alongside CeeDee Lamb. The 6’4″, 207-pound Becker emerged as a serious deep threat during the Hoosiers’ national championship run. He made a play in every big moment when called upon to do so. His size coupled with the vertical element will open the field for Lamb, much like Pickens does now.”

Becker, Mendoza Made College Football History

Becker was 1 of the breakout stars for Indiana while playing alongside 1st round pick and fellow wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and catching passes from 2026 No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

As a sophomore in 2025, Becker finished with 34 receptions for 679 yards and 4 touchdowns — that included 27 receptions for 522 yards and 4 touchdowns over the final 7 games of the season.

“I’m not sure how high they’ll all be drafted when the time comes, but the receiving trio of Elijah Sarratt, Charlie Becker, and Omar Cooper Jr is one of the most fun in recent memory,” NFL influencer Bengal YouTube wrote on their official X account.

Sarratt was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 4th round (No. 115 overall).

“Fernando Mendoza: 152.5 Passer Rating when targeting Charlie Becker,” PFF College Football wrote on X. “Highest among all QB/WR duos in college football.”

Becker’s father, Dave Becker, starred as a linebacker in football and as a catcher in baseball at powerhouse Cincinnati Elder High School and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 1992 MLB draft.

He played 3 seasons of minor league baseball, spending 1 season in rookie ball and 2 seasons in Class A for the Blue Jays before he decided to return to football and enroll at Ohio State, where he played linebacker