Commanders Edge Rusher Von Miller Hints at Joining Hated NFC Rival

Say it ain’t so, Von Miller. Please make it anybody but them.

The 37-year-old edge rusher, 7-time NFL All-Pro, and Super Bowl MVP seemed to tease that he was signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday in a pretty direct way — posting a photoshopped picture on Instagram stories of himself in a Dallas Cowboys jersey wearing the No. 24 he wore for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Miller used “They Don’t Know” by Paul Wall as the music over the photo, only further adding to the mystery.

“Von Miller posted a picture of himself in a Cowboys jersey on IG,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos, is a Texas native and played for Texas A&M. He played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract and led the team with 9.0 sacks. It was also the 1st time he played in every regular-season game since 2018.

Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

It’s getting really close to when Miller signed with the Commanders in 2025 as well — he signed on July 16, 2025, and celebrated by posting … you guessed it … a picture of himself in a Commanders uniform.

Commanders Made $100M Edge Rusher Investment

The Commanders have made wholesale changes at edge rusher after missing an elite pass rush in 2025 on the way to a 5-12 finish, just 1 year after making it to the NFC Championship Game for the 1st time since 1991.

Leading the way for those changes was free-agent edge rusher Odafe Oweh, a former 1st round pick who left the Los Angeles Chargers for a 4-year, $100 million contract with the Commanders.

Washington wasn’t done there. They also signed veteran edge rusher and former 1st round pick K’Lavon Chaisson to a 1-year, $11 million free-agent contract.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled out signing Chaisson as 1 of the NFL’s best offseason moves and made the astute point that Chaisson put up almost similar numbers in 2025 to Oweh.

“The Washington Commanders’ prized free-agent pickup is Odafe Oweh, who signed a four-year, $96 million contract,” Moton wrote. “K’Lavon Chaisson posted comparable 2025 pass-rushing numbers to Oweh’s, finishing with the same number of sacks (7.5) and one fewer pressure. Yet he signed a one-year, $11 million contract. Chaisson is a free-agent steal who will shine on a prove-it deal.”

Chaisson spent 2025 with the New England Patriots on a 1-year, $3 million contract and helped lead them to a Super Bowl appearance.

Tracking Von Miller’s Legendary Career

There would be some pretty incredible storylines with Miller if he actually signs with the Cowboys — mainly a return to his home state.

Miller 1st gained football fame as a superstar at DeSoto High School in the Dallas suburbs before becoming the No. 2 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, where he was a 2-time All-American and Butkus Award winner.

Miller owns 1 of the greatest individual performances in Super Bowl history in the Broncos’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection and 6 tackles.

Headed into his 16th NFL season, Miller has 138.5 career sacks and is just 3.0 sacks from the No. 10 spot on the NFL’s career sacks list. Miller also won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season and played 3 seasons for the Buffalo Bills from 2022 to 2024.