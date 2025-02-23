Commanders Predicted to Add 24-TD WR as ‘Instant Starter’

You know what might sound really good to the Washington Commanders and their fans? Drafting Terry McLaurin 2.0 might do the trick.

Pro Football Network predicts the Commanders will do just that in their latest mock draft released on February 22, projecting that Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka comes off the board to them with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.

McLaurin was a third round pick (No. 76 overall) by the Commanders in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State and has 5 consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Egbuka had 2 seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards at Ohio State in 4 seasons and projects as an instant starter at slot wide receiver.

From PFN: “What better way to help out your young quarterback than adding another Ohio State receiver? Emeka Egbuka’s impact in the slot thanks to his route running and quick feet would be an ideal fit alongside Terry McLaurin.”

Dominant Run Capped With National Title

Egbuka, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, was a dominant player from the moment he stepped on campus and finished his career as a 4-time All-Big Ten selection — once at return specialist and 3 times at wide receiver.

As a senior in 2024, Egbuka led the Big Ten in receptions (81) and receiving touchdowns (10) while recording his second 1,000-yard receiving season on the way to winning a College Football Playoff national championship. He finished his career as Ohio State’s career leader in receptions (205), second in career receiving yards (2,868) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (24).

“Fluid athlete with good size and quality ball skills who works primarily from the slot,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. ” … Egbuka projects as an early starter at slot for teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets.”

Drafting Ohio State WRs Usually Safe Bet

Few colleges have one specific position group that’s been so consistently sought after as Ohio State and its wide receivers, where current true freshman Jeremiah Smith already projects as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Never has that been more evident than recently. Ohio State has had at least one wide receiver drafted in the first round in each of the last 3 drafts, including 2 selected in 2022, when the New York Jets selected Garrett Wilson at No. 10 overall and the New Orleans Saints selected Chris Olave at No. 11 overall.

Wilson and Olave already both have multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the NFL.

McLaurin is part of that long line of superstars and is playing the best football of his career.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz put McLaurin on his list of NFL players who are top candidates for “massive contract extensions” this offseason.

Spotrac projects McLauri’s market value in the realm of a 3-year, $82.4 million extension.

“McLaurin seems like a sure thing to get an extension this offseason,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote on February 22. “While McLaurin turns 30 in September, he’s as vital as any non-quarterback figure on the team. Between the need to address the lack of any guaranteed money on the final year of his current deal and the benefit to Washington of reducing his $25.5 million cap hit, there’s ample motivation to reach an agreement.”