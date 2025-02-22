Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Urged to Offer ‘Massive Contract Extension’ for All-Pro WR

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin
Getty
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

For all the talk so far this offseason of the Washington Commanders potentially bringing in any number of elite wide receivers as free agents or who might be available in trades, it’s worth pointing out that the franchise already has one of the NFL’s very best players at the position on the roster in veteran Terry McLaurin.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz put McLaurin on his list of NFL players who are top candidates for “massive contract extensions” this offseason after McLaurin earned NFL All-Pro honors for the first time in 2024 and set a franchise single-season record with 13 touchdown receptions.

“McLaurin seems like a sure thing to get an extension this offseason,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote on February 22. “While McLaurin turns 30 in September, he’s as vital as any non-quarterback figure on the team. Between the need to address the lack of any guaranteed money on the final year of his current deal and the benefit to Washington of reducing his $25.5 million cap hit, there’s ample motivation to reach an agreement. Doing so quickly would help the Commanders get out ahead of a receiver market that only seems to be growing exponentially.”

McLaurin is headed into the final season of the 3-year, $68.6 million contract extension he signed in June 2022. The Commanders are projected to have approximately $100 million in salary cap space in 2025 and expected to be big players in free agency.

No Reason to Chase Names in Free Agency

Players like Tee HigginsStefon DiggsAmari Cooper and Diontae Johnson are all going to be free agents, with Higgins being the likely top prize among that group — a player that could command a contract in the range of a 4-year, $100 million deal.

The Commanders also don’t probably need to aim so high as to bring in a player like Higgins because they already have a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver option in McLaurin, who earned NFL All-Pro honors for the first time in 2024 with 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns as Washington advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

McLaurin isn’t just one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, he’s also one of the most durable. The former third round pick out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL draft has only missed 3 games in 6 seasons and hasn’t missed a game since 2020 — starting 97 out of a possible 100 career games.

According to Spotrac, McLaurin’s projected value currently sits at a 3-year, $82.4 million contract extension — something that would ostensibly keep him in Washington through the end of his career.

Commanders Can Add WRs in Free Agency, Draft

After McLaurin’s extension, the Commanders might put an impetus on bringing back tight end Zach Ertz, who was playing on a 1-year contract in 2024 and ended up second on the team behind McLaurin in receiving yards.

After that, there is going to be plenty of talent available in free agency who are more financially feasible. Possibly a player like Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The Commanders could also add wide receivers in the later rounds of the draft — they selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey in the third round in 2024.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Dyami Brown's headshot D. Brown
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jamison Crowder's headshot J. Crowder
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Michael Davis's headshot M. Davis
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Jeff Driskel's headshot J. Driskel
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Darrick Forrest's headshot D. Forrest
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
Allan George's headshot A. George
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Austin Seibert's headshot A. Seibert
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Benjamin St-Juste's headshot B. St-Juste
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Mykal Walker's headshot M. Walker
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Commanders Urged to Offer ‘Massive Contract Extension’ for All-Pro WR

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x