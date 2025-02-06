Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Delivers Message Ahead of Free Agency

If we were at a junior high school dance, the Washington Commanders would be the person everybody wants to slow dance with.

Even in the ultimate team sport, all those potential dance partners are waiting to see if the Commanders pick them because of one player with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was named a Pro Bowler as a rookie and is the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

It’s because of Daniels and his brilliant rookie season that the Commanders went 12-5 and made it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991. It’s also what’s made the Commanders the most appealing target for free agents, potential draft picks and potential trade targets in 2025.

Daniels addressed the Commanders suddenly become a destination spot on The Pat McAfee Show on February 4 live from Radio Row before Super Bowl LIX.

“I mean, right now, I would much rather be getting ready to play in the (Super Bowl) instead of talking with you,” Daniels told McAfee. “… But it’s cool to see how people want to play for us and get drafted by us. I know the fans are excited to see that too.”

Commanders Have Generational Salary Cap Space

The combination of coming off a 12-5 season, making a conference championship game and having almost $100 million in salary cap space isn’t something that happens very often in the NFL. Like maybe never.

A lot of crazy things had to happen for this to come about — most notably the Commanders being really bad for a really long time and making really terrible draft picks. To wit, when the Commanders cut cornerback and 2023 first round pick Emmanuel Forbes midway through the 2024 season they no longer had any of the first round picks from 2019 to 2023 on their roster.

The Commanders traded away edge rushers Montez Sweat (2019) and Chase Young (2020) midway through the 2023 season and traded wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2022) to the Philadelphia Eagles in August 2024. They also released linebacker Jamin Davis (2021) midway through the 2024 season.

No first round picks? No massive contracts. Simple as that.

Garrett Could Be in Play for Commanders

While there are a lot of really attractive options for the Commanders in free agency, their priorities are likely with finding an elite edge rusher and wide receiver.

While there’s some buzz that the Commanders should make a big play for an elite wide receiver, that seems like a dangerous road to go down in free agency or via a trade. The better way to build that position would be through the draft because they already have a high profile WR1 option in veteran Terry McLaurin.

The most exciting prospect for the Commanders would be a possible trade for 6-time NFL All-Pro edge rusher and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on February 3.

From Heavy.com’s James Dudko: “Speaking to ESPN’s Mina Kimes on The Mina Kimes Show during Super Bowl week, Garrett simply answered ‘absolutely,’ when asked if the chance to team up with dynamic Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels appealed to him.”