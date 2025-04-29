Commanders Sign History-Making Free Agent for Change at Key Position

The Washington Commanders didn’t select a kicker in the 2025 NFL draft, but they have quickly used free agency and a history-making deal to make a change at this key position.

That change has been bad news for Zane Gonzalez, a hero of last season’s playoff run. He’s out and former Indianapolis Colts starter Matt Gay is in, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported the moves on Tuesday, April 29.

Significantly, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero gave Gay “over $4.25 million guaranteed.” It’s “the most fully guaranteed money for a kicker on a one-year deal in NFL history.” Pelissero also pointed out “Gay can earn up to $5M with reachable incentives.”

It’s a tidy sum to pay a kicker, but Gay has the pedigree to merit these terms. He earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2021 and made history for the Colts last season.

The 31-year-old will provide the Commanders with a proven commodity who possesses leg strength and accuracy from distance.

Commanders Got Better at Kicker

Gay proved his worth over long distance by making league history against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2023 season. He booted five field goals, including a quartet of 50-plus-yard kicks, “54, 53, 53 and 53 yards” en route to “becoming the first kicker in NFL history to make four field goals of 50-plus in a single game,” per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

The trend of being good from a long way out deteriorated last season. He was good on only three of nine attempts from 50 or more yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Despite the decline, Gay still represents an upgrade over Gonzalez. The latter missed just one from 40-plus and failed with one attempt from 50 or more.

Gonzalez made amends by making the clutch kick to see off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round. He subsequently opened up about the challenges of living with OCD.

While Gonzalez played his part in a memorable season, the Commanders got better at the position by adding Gay. It’s not the only move they have made to improve on special teams.

Commanders Have Reinforced Football’s Third Phase

Improving talent in football’s third phase has also led the Commanders to get a steal on Day 3 who can bolster the return game. Generating more big plays running back kicks will boost an already potent Washington offense.

The unit will continue to be among the league’s best as long as dynamic signal-caller Jayden Daniels is at the controls. He’s had his receiver corps boosted by the trade to acquire Deebo Samuel as well as a post-draft deal to sign a 1,000-yard free agent.

An array of playmakers as explosive as these should ensure the Commanders are all-but guaranteed to be one of the most prolific teams in the league. It means Gay will have a crucial role in the team’s success.

An automatic, or close to, kicker is an obvious asset for any team chasing a championship. The Commanders are firmly in this bracket after the Cinderella success of 2024, followed by an offseason of marquee trades, big spending in free agency and drafting steals.