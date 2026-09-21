Commanders Give Scary Injury Update on $13 Million Free Agent

The Washington Commanders might be without 1 of the key components to their revamped defense for the foreseeable future after a scary injury moment in Sunday’s Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“We saw an ambulance outside the Commanders locker room last night and now Dan Quinn says Nick Cross stayed overnight in Dallas with an internal injury,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Cross has been discharged and is headed back to DC.”

“Safety Nick Cross was hospitalized in Dallas after the game and evaluated for an internal injury, according to Quinn,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account. “He was discharged this morning and is traveling back to Virginia.”

“Dan Quinn said S Nick Cross stayed overnight in Dallas to be evaluated for an internal injury,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account. “He was discharged this morning and is flying home.”

The Commanders are 0-2 headed into Week 3 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Commanders Dropped $13 Million to Sign Nick Cross

The Commanders lured Cross away from the Indianapolis Colts on a 2-year, $13 million free-agent contract in March.

Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geithem singled out Cross as the NFL’s “Top Offseason Addition” after a closer-than-expected 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

“The biggest highlight of the Commanders’ defense was rookie Sonny Styles knocking Saquon Barkley to the ground en route to his first career sack, but several other additions made key contributions for Washington’s revamped defense,” Geithem wrote on September 15. “This includes safety Nick Cross, who led the team with eight tackles. He made a number of important tackles in the game, including in run defense and on a tackle for loss on a screen pass.”

Commanders Praised for Stealing Cross From Colts

ESPN’s Seth Walder singled out the signing of free-agent safety Nick Cross as the offseason move he liked the most.

Cross started every game for the Colts for the last 2 seasons.

“Washington opened its offseason by firing both offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.” Walder wrote on June 30. “Although the Commanders massively disappointed by going 5-12 in 2025, the defense was the biggest culprit, ranking 30th in EPA per play. As far as personnel, the Commanders made moves to address their older, underperforming defense. They brought in other middle-class, free agent defenders in Cross, CB Amik Robertson and LB Leo Chenal. They also selected linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 pick in the draft.”