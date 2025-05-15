NFC East Rival Takes Dig at Commanders QB’s Mom in Schedule Announcement

As with almost everything else they do these days, the New York Giants showed they can be bad at so much more than football with their 2025 schedule announcement.

While schedule announcements have become an exercise in which NFL teams make dumb videos instead of just releasing their schedules in a normal, straightforward way, the Giants decided to make fun of their upcoming opponents with their schedule release. It’s what a lot of teams do. It’s not original at all (no surprise there) but it’s not that big of a deal.

What the Giants did with the Washington Commanders, though, seems to maybe violate the one tenet of sports we all learn when we’re still in grade school.

Talking trash is fine, but leave mamas out of it.

That’s right — the Giants took the NFL schedule release as an opportunity to take a swipe at Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mom, Regina Jackson.

The Giants went 3-14 in 2024 and haven’t finished more than 2 games over .500 since 2016.

The Commanders went 12-5 and made the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, with Daniels earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and being named to the Pro Bowl.

The Commanders swept their 2 games against the Giants in 2024 and open the 2025 season at home against the Giants on Sept. 7.

Daniels’ Mother Certified NFLPA Agent

In the Giants’ announcement of their schedule, they used different stereotypes of every franchise on their schedule to announce who they’re playing.

For the Detroit Lions, for example, it’s a character supposed to be rapper Eminem. For the Dallas Cowboys, it’s an aging cheerleader with big hair and a thick, Southern accent.

For the Commanders, it’s a guy dressed in their team colors — “Robert” — who seems uncertain of what he actually wants people to call him. “You can call me Bob, Robert, Bobby, it’s OK,” the character says, attempting to make a joke on the fact the Commanders are on their third team name in the last decade.

The “Robert” character returns for the video’s stinger, where he looks into the camera and goes “Yeah, don’t tell my mom I’m here, OK?”

It’s as lame as it sounds.

Jackson, who is also an NFL certified player agent with multiple masters degrees, has become a meme over the last year for how closely she monitors his son’s career, with a focus on her seeming to be omnipresent when he’s around women.

“I’m putting it on record. My son can date, he can live freely, make his own decisions,” Jackson said on “The Pivot” podcast on Mother’s Day. “However, with the relationship we have, he does value my opinion because when my kids were little, I did a lot for them and my kids saw that.”

Giants Have Knack For Making Things Super Awkward

Almost more than their 3-14 record, the Giants have been a running punchline off the field for the last year. It’s a year in which they watched not only the Commanders become a legitimate Super Bowl contender but another NFC rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, win the Super Bowl for the second time in the last decade.

The Giants missteps start with a clip from the offseason version of HBO Max’s “Hard Knocks” in which Giants owner John Mara tells general manager Joe Schoen it would “be hard to sleep” if they lose running back Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Schoen blows him off … and Barkley signs with the Eagles and has one of the greatest seasons for a running back in NFL history.

In another clip from “Hard Knocks” there’s a moment when Schoen is told by his 13-year-old son to try and draft Daniels because “you only get this job once, you want to try and win” … and Schoen blows him off.

More recently, No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter decided to make thing super awkward from the jump, asking a pair of retired Giants to wear their retired numbers and getting turned down by both Lawrence Taylor (No. 56) and Phil Simms (No. 11).