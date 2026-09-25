Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Did Commanders Place QB on Injured Reserve?

The Washington Commanders are in limbo across the franchise until they figure out exactly what’s going on with injured quarterback Jayden Daniels and his dislocated left elbow.

Almost 1 week after the Week 2 injury against the Dallas Cowboys, we finally have a clearer idea of Daniels’ path.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will not be placed on IR,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “After imaging was evaluated and multiple specialists were consulted this week, the consensus is Daniels is week-to-week and both WAS and Daniels are aiming for him to return as soon as possible.”

“After a series of consultations, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and all involved are hopeful for a quick return,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “No IR indicates they hope for a return within four weeks.”

“As of right now surgery is not on the table and we have not discussed IR,” Commanders general manager Adam Peters said on a sports radio talk show appearance on Friday morning.

It’s the second consecutive season that Daniels has suffered a dislocated left elbow. The injury cost him 4 games initially in 2025, then eventually ended his season when he re-injured his elbow late in the year, which led to the Commanders shutting him down for the final 3 games of the regular season.

Daniels missed 10 games in 2025 after playing all 17 games as a rookie in 2024.

“The feedback from Dr’s has been positive,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Friday. “But still a risk after two dislocations and the key is how best to mitigate.”

“The Commanders have taken all of the information they’ve gathered this week, including from specialist visits, and currently don’t see Jayden Daniels having surgery per GM Adam Peters,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “It had been trending this direction during the consultations.”

Jayden Daniels Already Ruled Out For Week 3

The Commanders moved quickly to rule Daniels out for Week 3 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“Dan Quinn said there’s no update on Jayden Daniels because he’s seeing another specialist today,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Clearly he won’t play Sunday. Nick Cross also has been ruled out Sunday because of an internal injury. LB Frankie Luvu, TE Chig Okonkwo and DL Javon Kinlaw will be wait-and-see. RG Sam Cosmi is in the concussion protocol.”

Jayden Daniels’ Week 2 Injury Shocked NFL

Daniels suffered the injury right before halftime and provoked an explicit response from Fox Sports color commentator and 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady’s offer, however profane, was sort of understandable at the sight of Daniels’ arm twisted at grotesque angle.

“Oh (expletive),” Brady said on the national broadcast.

“Commanders now have ruled out QB Jayden Daniels with a left elbow injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 20. “The last time he had a left elbow injury he missed four games.”