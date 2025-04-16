Commanders Urged to Choose from 2 Draft WRs to Replace Deebo Samuel

He’s under contract for the 2025 season, but Deebo Samuel’s future is uncertain beyond then, so the Washington Commanders would be wise to find a successor for the 29-year-old in the 2025 NFL draft.

Fortunately, there are two strong candidates in this class. Both from the same school, according to ESPN’s Ben Solak: “Investing in a WR3 who can replace Samuel after his contract expires next year feels wise, and if they are prioritizing YAC in that role, they should look no further than TCU — both Jack Bech (Round 2, maybe Round 3) and Savion Williams (Round 3, maybe Round 4) are deadly with the ball in their hands.”

Using Day 2 draft capital on a receiver would be a risk for the Commanders, based on how the strategy yielded little a year ago. When top-100 pick Luke McCaffrey struggled to make any impact.

McCaffrey’s slower-than-expected development could be a cautionary tale in his draft, but the Commanders still need receiver help. It’s not just about providing a Samuel contingency.

TCU Duo Fit What Commanders Want at Wide Receiver

Solak has identified a pair of wideouts who fit what the Commanders got when they traded for Samuel back in March. Namely, a roving target who can line up in multiple spots and be a playmaker after the catch.

Bech took his game to new heights during his final year with the Horned Frogs. He snagged 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, per Sports Reference.

Many of those yards were gained after the 22-year-old got the ball in his hands. As Solak highlighted, Bech “Reliably breaks first tackle/angle. More than just impressive toughness — he takes some tight corners! Good COD.”

This is Samuel-esque stuff from a receiver who morphs into a running back post-catch. It’s a similar story for Williams, who is probably more like Samuel than Bech.

Just like the Commanders’ newly minted All-Pro, Williams can also line up in the backfield and gash defenses on the ground. He’s at his best turning screens into longer gains, something he showed off during a signature performance against Stanford last season, highlighted by Jamie Plunkett of 247 Sports.

Williams is close to a Samuel clone, and while the Commanders don’t necessarily need one of those now, they will in the near future.

Commanders Should Plan for a Post-Deebo Samuel World

He hasn’t even played a down in team colors yet, but it’s still not too early for the Commanders to think about life after Samuel. There are a few good reasons to engage in some smart future planning during this draft.

One of the best reasons concerns Samuel’s declining production. He hasn’t clocked at least 900 receiving yards in a season since 2021.

His rushing numbers have also dropped off every year since, per Pro Football Reference. A sign of the heavy wear and tear Samuel has endured in a dual-threat role.

Landing with the Commanders and playing in a Kliff Kingsbury offense is a great way for Samuel to get back on track. If he does, he’ll be in line for a major payday a year from now.

Drafting a potential successor or two will leave the Commanders in a stronger position come contract negotiation time with a senior player. That’s no-small consideration when perennial 1,000-yard receiver Terry McLaurin is also in line for his own lucrative extension.

This draft is an ideal opportunity for general manager Adam Petes to build on a team strength and ensure a quality stable of targets for the coming key years of quarterback Jayden Daniels’ development.