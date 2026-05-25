Jacory Croskey-Merritt Set for Big Leap After Commanders Change

He provided excellent value as a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is predicted to enjoy a major leap forward thanks to one big change on the team’s offense.

New offensive coordinator David Blough deciding to call an under-the-center system represents a major departure from what his predecessor Kliff Kingsbury called, but franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels may not be the biggest beneficiary of the switch.

JCM’s underlying numbers make him a realistic candidate to top 1,000 yards rushing in Blough’s schemes, according to Locked On Commanders podcast host David Harrison. He cited several compelling stats, including how “From under center, however, of backs with 50 or more carries under center, Bill ranked fifth in yards per carry,” to show why Croskey-Merritt can elevate his game to the next level in Washington’s 2026 offense.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Primed to Boost Production

It’s not as if Croskey-Merritt needs to make a significant leap to reach the exalted 1,000-yard mark. Not after the player nicknamed ‘Bill’ amassed 805 yards and eight scores on the ground during an award-laden debut campaign.

Yet, changes made by Blough to the Commanders’ rushing schemes can help Croskey-Merritt clear the 1,000-yard hurdle with room to spare. The player will first have to undergo a significant change after “he ranked 21st in the league in yards per carry, with 4.3, among those with at least 50 carries in shotgun,” according to Harrison.

The latter also noted how JCM finished “Eighth in first down rush percentage. Uh that’s runs that produced first downs. Uh but amazingly didn’t convert a single third down from under center all year according to TruMedia. Again, something I put more on Kliff than I do anybody else. He led all rushers in yards after contact per rush under center.”

Harrison is content to lay any blame for shortcomings in Croskey-Merritt’s game at the feet of Kingsbury. It’s a tough take, but the numbers add up to the second-year back being more effective in Blough’s system.

Provided the Commanders don’t find a runner they like better from an overhauled backfield committee loaded with intriguing young talent and veteran savvy.

Commanders Have Intense Competition for Carries

He earned the lead role as a rookie, but Croskey-Merritt faces more intense competition this year. Including a dynamic, undrafted free agent the Commanders already really like as a potential breakaway threat.

There’s also the presence of another possible late-round draft steal. One who is confident enough to send a warning to the Commanders’ other backs about his ability to contribute immediately.

Youthful upstarts aren’t the only threats to reduce Croskey-Merritt’s workload. He’ll also have to vie for carries with veteran arrivals Rachaad White and Jerome Ford.

White’s versatility as a receiver could see him command third-down work in Blough’s offense, although incumbent Jeremy McNichols is another useful pass-catcher out of the backfield. Ford, meanwhile, is a feast-or-famine field-stretcher with a proven track record for producing big plays.

Croskey-Merritt isn’t exactly under siege, but he will need to prove his positive numbers running from under-center formations in 2025 were no fluke. If he can, JCM will be the hot hand in Blough’s rushing attack.