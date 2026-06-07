Jacory Croskey-Merritt Rival ‘Impressive’ in Commanders RB Battle

He was a late-round steal as a rookie, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt shouldn’t count himself a lock to retain his role as the starting running back for the Washington Commanders in 2026. Not when a surprising name in a backfield committee swelled by new recruits in both free agency and the 2026 NFL draft looks “impressive” in a key area of new coordinator David Blough’s offense.

The newcomer turning heads is former Cleveland Browns back Jerome Ford. He “continues to run hard and look impressive as a pass-catcher” during OTAs this offseason, according to Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

Ford’s progress is an unexpected bonus for the Commanders, but bad news for Croskey-Merritt. Last season’s seventh-round pick can match Ford’s core skill on the ground, but JCM is struggling where his more experienced rival is thriving.

Those struggles aren’t lost on head coach Dan Quinn, who has raised the stakes for Croskey-Merritt to add to his skill-set.

Jerome Ford Applying Pressure in Commanders RB Battle

Ford has an established track record as a truly explosive breakaway runner. His ability to produce big plays on the deck is summed up by a solid career average of 4.3 yards per carry, including 5.4 a rush for the Browns during the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old announced himself to NFL audiences during a breakout 2023 campaign that featured this 69-yard touchdown run against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ford’s field-stretching speed will be welcome in Washington’s running game, but its extension into the pass attack is potentially more valuable. Third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels needs a dynamic and productive target out of the backfield now Austin Ekeler is no longer on the team, and Ford is capable of filling the role.

Snagging 107 catches during four seasons with the Browns proved Ford’s aptitude as a receiver. His use in the passing game extends beyond the numbers because Ford can be moved out of the backfield pre-snap.

Ford was split out wide when he made this 19-yard touchdown catch against the Tennessee Titans.

This alignment shows off a level of versatility Croskey-Merritt simply doesn’t posses. It’s another problem for a player who isn’t only facing a challenge from Ford.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Challenged to Improve

Quinn has been clear Croskey-Merritt needs to step up in the passing game. The coach credited JCM’s “natural running instincts, whether it’s running from the gun or under center, that kind of handles itself, but the return game and the passing game are two things we want to see elevated over the summer and even into camp as well,” per Selby.

It’s a clear message to a back besieged by viable challengers this offseason. Aside from Ford, Croskey-Merritt must fend off competition from Rachaad White, another capable veteran receiving back.

Commanders coaches also really like an unheralded rookie who can match Ford and Croskey-Merritt’s ability to rush for big gains. The team can feel similarly bullish about this year’s sixth-round pick who has already laid down the gauntlet to Croskey-Merritt and Co.

So many new faces increases the pressure on Croskey-Merrit to continue to defy expectations the way he did in 2025. It’s a challenging prospect, but ideally the Commanders and first-year play-caller Blough will benefit from increased competition making every back on the depth chart better.