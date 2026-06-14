Commanders Labeled Ideal Destination for Former Cowboys Star

During the 2025 NFL season, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney played for one of Washington’s biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. But this season, he could make the move to the Washington Commanders.

That’s what Sports Illustrated’s Karl Rasmussen suggested Friday when he named the Commanders one of the top two landing spots for Clowney.

“The Commanders need a buff on the edge of their defensive line after opting not to re-sign Miller. Clowney could be a low-risk option for Washington in an area of need,” wrote Rasmussen. “He led the Cowboys in sacks last season with 8.5, while adding 10 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss, despite only playing in 13 games.

“Clowney is 33 and has bounced around the league over the past half a decade, though he has generally been productive regardless of what team he’s playing for.”

Clowney hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2018. But over the past five seasons, he’s reached 8.5 sacks or more in three different campaigns.

In addition to 8.5 sacks last season, he had 41 combined tackles with four pass defenses and one forced fumbles over 13 games.

Why the Commanders Could Add Jadeveon Clowney

The Commanders made their biggest financial investment of NFL free agency at edge rusher. They signed veteran edge rusher Odafe Oweh to a four-year, $96 million deal.

Washington then added edge rusher Joshua Josephs early on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Granted, Josephs was only a fifth-round pick, but he could develop into a quality addition over time.

In the short term, though, the Commanders could still find Clowney very useful on their defense. He would give the unit a veteran edge rusher as Miller was for Washington last season.

Miller led the Commanders with nine sacks during 2025. Clowney is younger than Miller and has the potential for 7-9 sacks this season in the right situation.

Clowney began his NFL career as the No. 1 overall pick for the Houston Texans in 2014. He became a second-team All-Pro defensive end in Houston during 2016. From 2016-18, he made three straight Pro Bowls for the Texans as well.

In 2019, Clowney began his career as an NFL journeyman. Over the past seven years, he’s played for six different teams — Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Cowboys.

Clowney hasn’t been super productive from a sack perspective at every stop. But when he’s played, he’s impacted the game more often than not. He’s also been more consistent lately, especially over the past three years on 1-year contracts.

Spotrac projected Clowney to cost $5.7 million on a 1-year deal this season. That’s not much to pay for a veteran who is coming off a season where he led a division rival in sacks.

In addition to Washington, Rasmussen named the Texans a top potential landing spot for Clowney.

Commanders Edge Rushing Depth Entering Minicamp

Oweh wasn’t the only edge rusher the Commanders signed in NFL free agency. They also added veteran K’Lavon Chaisson on a 1-year, $11 million deal.

With Oweh, Chaisson and Josephs, the Commanders got younger along the edge. That was one of the team’s top goals this offseason with the 36-year-old Miller leading the team in sacks last season.

Signing Clowney would go against that goal. He turned 33 years old in February.

But if Washington sees Clowney contributing this fall without disrupting the organization’s long-term plan at edge rusher, he would be a worthwhile addition. Clowney could upgrade the team’s pass rush, potentially helping Washington get back to the postseason.

In addition to Oweh, Chaisson and Josephs, the Commanders have Andre Carter II and Javontae Jean-Baptiste at outside linebacker on their offseason roster. The team also officially has six defensive ends this spring.