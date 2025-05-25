Commanders Urged to Sign $95 Million Edge Rusher

The Washington Commanders were significantly better at pressuring quarterbacks during the 2024 NFL season. But they are still a team pundits are connecting to available edge rushers this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton argued Saturday that the Commanders should target veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Moton named signing Clowney as the last move Washington should make this offseason.

“Last season, Dante Fowler Jr. led Washington in sacks with 10.5. In free agency, he signed with his former team, the Cowboys. The Commanders have tried to shore up the defensive end position, signing Deatrich Wise and Jacob Martin. They can continue to stockpile veteran to bolster their pass-rushing committee,” wrote Moton.

“At 32, Clowney can be productive in a rotational role. Last year, he recorded 46 tackles, nine for loss, 5.5 sacks and 22 pressures while on the field for 64 percent of the defensive snaps.”

Clowney, who has made a little more than $95 million during his 11-year NFL career according to Spotrac, has made three Pro Bowls during his career. Those came from 2016-18 with the Houston Texans.

Since then, he’s also reached nine sacks twice — in 2021 and 2023. During 2023, Clowney also had 19 quarterback hits.

What Jadeveon Clowney Could Bring to Commanders

In Dan Quinn’s first season as head coach, the Commanders registered 43 sacks. That was only four more than the 2023 campaign, but Washington jumped from 26th to 11th in sacks across the league.

This offseason, though, Washington has to replace Dante Fowler Jr. As Moton explained, Fowler led the team in sacks last year.

Clowney could help replace Fowler’s production. Last season with the Carolina Panthers, Clowney had 5.5 sacks in 14 games. During those 14 contests, Clowney played 64% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Clowney has appeared in every game just one time in the last seven seasons. Over the past six campaigns, he has never played more than three-quarters of his team’s defensive snaps.

But with Washington, he could be a key rotational edge rusher to help the team’s defense compete for an NFC title.

The Texans drafted Clowney at No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Since spending five years for Houston, the edge rusher has become a journeyman, playing for the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

In 11 NFL seasons, Clowney has posted 58 sacks, 108 tackles for loss and 139 quarterback hits. He’s never had a double-digit sack season, but Clowney has reached nine or 9.5 sacks four times in his career.

During 2016, he made second-team All-Pro.

Commanders Edge Rushing Depth Entering Offseason Workouts

Although the Commanders allowed Fowler to leave for an NFC East rival in free agency, Washington made its defensive front a priority this offseason.

As Moton mentioned, the Commanders signed Deatrich Wise and Jacob Martin. For the team’s defensive line interior, Washington added veterans Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman.

None of those defenders had more than five sacks last season. But Wise, Martin and Kinlaw all at least had three. The four defensive linemen combined for 13.5 sacks in 2024.

Since they’re competing for snaps against each other, they might not be able to do combine for that total again. But those four veterans will help fill Fowler’s void. Adding Jadeveon Clowney would only further solidify Washington’s pass rush.