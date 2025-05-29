Commanders Named Fit for 2-Time Pro Bowl CB After June 1

Cornerback remains a position with more than a few question marks for the Washington Commanders, but the team can find answers by moving for a two-time Pro Bowler after June 1, either via trade or in 2025 NFL free agency.

The Commanders are a logical fit for Green Bay Packers All-Pro Jaire Alexander, who is on a list of the most likely players to be cut or traded after June 1. It’s a list compiled by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, who outlined the savings available to teams who wait until after the first day of June to part company with veterans on bloated deals.

Benjamin headlined his choice of Alexander by noting how “Green Bay could save $17 million by cutting or trading the cornerback after June 1.” That’s a hefty chunk of change for the Packers to pass up if Alexander “doesn’t bite at a pay cut.”

Even though he believes Alexander will ultimately settle for restructured terms to remain with the Packers, Benjamin also identified the Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings as fits if a deal can’t be struck.

Commanders Can Consider Jaire Alexander Worth the Risk

Before the Commanders muscle their way to the front of the queue, they will first have to convince themselves oft-injured Alexander is fully healthy and still worth a cap hit for this year worth $24.6 million.

It might be easier to believes those things when general manager Adam Peters has already taken a medical risk with a second-round draft pick. Peter also still believes four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore can return to form after struggling following his arrival in trade during last season.

Alexander would still rate as a risk because of a lengthy injury history. He’s lost 22 games to shoulder and groin problems the last two seasons.

When he’s at full strength, Alexander is still one of the more capable cover men in the NFL. Somebody who can clamp onto receivers on the perimeter and in the slot.

Alexander has one more year on his deal, and the Packers have offered a restructured contract, according to Matt Schneidmann of The Athletic, who also believes “there’s still a chance the Packers release him if they can’t agree on a restructure.”

Story on new Jaire developments from yesterday. There’s still a chance the Packers release him if they can’t agree on a restructure, but he plans to report soon even without a resolution on his future. https://t.co/AZdbzuJDMt — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 28, 2025

The Commanders should be waiting if that happens because they need more proven commodities in an evolving secondary.

Commanders Still Reshaping Defensive Backfield

Finding the right mix in the secondary is a work in progress for the Commanders. It can involve one of last season’s breakout performers returning to his best position.

Things are also changing at the safety spots, where an underrated starter will be joined by a free-agent arrival who converted from cornerback. They will keep things secure at free safety, but the strong safety position, often a hybrid linebacker in Washington’s nickel defense, is likely to be an open competition between three versatile thumpers, including Percy Butler and Dominique Hampton.

Changes to the starting lineup are just one piece of the puzzle. What the Commanders need more than anything else are numbers and talent.

Adding Alexander to the mix, especially if the deal and its terms are right, would go a long way toward turning cornerback into a position of strength. Perhaps strong enough to compensate for a pass rush lacking true difference-makers.