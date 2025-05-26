Commanders’ First-Time Starter Named ‘Most Underappreciated’

The rapid turnaround enjoyed by the Washington Commanders in 2024 brought star names to the fore, like quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but an “underappreciated” hidden gem was also a key contributor during his first year as a starter.

It’s safety Jartavius ‘Quan’ Martin, a versatile defensive back whose burgeoning skills didn’t escape the notice of NFL.com Deputy Editor Gennaro Filice. He credited Martin with “acquitting himself quite well at free safety. He stuffed the stat sheet with 87 tackles, three forced fumbles, three passes defensed, one interception … and two separated shoulders? Yup, apparently, he played most of the year with janky joins in each arm before undergoing offseason surgery. I appreciate your preposterous pain tolerance, Quan.”

Martin didn’t owe all of his impressive numbers to toughness. The former Illinois standout got more opportunities to show off his range and instincts.

Those qualities made a difference in key moments for the Commanders last season, and they will also keep the safety position strong, despite changes prompted by this year’s free agency cycle.

Jartavius Martin Became Core Player for Commanders

The Commanders went from 4-13 to the NFC Championship Game last season largely on the strength of skilful team building by new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

Yet, it’s important to remember the previous regime had added some underrated talent, including Martin. The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft had already played his way into the lineup and even made the Commanders comfortable about letting gifted fellow safety Kamren Curl join the Los Angeles Rams a year ago.

Martin justified that decision by making a series of highlight-worthy plays in 2024. None bigger than the pick-six against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

This splash play keyed a huge upset on the road and put the Commanders a game short of the Super Bowl. If they’re going to go one better this season, the Commanders will need Martin to emerge from the underrated ranks and embrace surperstardom.

He can do it by leading a position group with more than a few question marks entering the new campaign.

Commanders Still Looking for Certainty at Safety

The depth chart at safety is far from certain after veteran hitter Jeremy Chinn bolted to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Replacing Chinn won’t be easy, but the Commanders aren’t short of options.

Those potential candidates include Percy Butler, Tyler Owens and Dominique Hampton. All three have the size to play the hybrid linebacker, safety role Chinn often occupied in nickel sub-packages, but Martin could also play closer to the line of scrimmage this season.

The arrival of former Lions and New Orleans Saints defensive back Will Harris gives defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. another deep safety. Harris spent time at cornerback in Detroit, so he has the coverage skills to handle covering the deep portion of the field, potentially freeing up Martin for more of a roving role.

Using Martin in additional spots would take greater advantage of his full skill-set. Putting more on his plate can ensure the 25-year-old won’t stay hidden and lacking league-wide appreciation for long.