NFL Trade Pitch Sees Commanders Acquire Potential Terry McLaurin Replacement

The Washington Commanders have a hole to climb out of if they are going to make the NFL playoffs again this season. They will also have to climb out of the hole without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders could try to replace McLaurin for the rest of the season, though, with a move before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Heavy Sports proposes Washington offer a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for veteran wideout Jauan Jennings.

Jennings just simply hasn’t worked out as a WR3 in Minnesota. Over four games with the Vikings this season, the veteran has made two catches for nine yards.

Why the Commanders Could Pursue WR Jauan Jennings Trade

Getty Could the Commanders pursue a Jauan Jennings trade?

It’s a bit odd to suggest the Commanders could give up draft capital for a veteran on an expiring deal. Washington sits at 1-4-1 entering the team’s bye week.

But if the Commanders want to remain competitive, which they could aim to do in the weak NFC East, they have to find another pass-catcher for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Jennings would be that. Although he would be a rental, he wouldn’t cost much in draft capital.

Last season, Jennings posted 55 catches for 643 receiving yards. The 29-year-old also registered a career-best nine receiving touchdowns.

In the right offense, that’s the kind of production Jennings should be able to reach. Two years ago, he had 77 catches and 975 receiving yards with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jennings signed a 1-year, $8 million contract with the Vikings over the offseason. He will be an unrestricted free agent again in March.

Terry McLaurin Return Timeline for Washington

Getty Without wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the rest of the 2026 NFL regular season, veteran wideout Jauan Jennings could be a target for the team at the NFL trade deadline.

On Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, McLaurin sustained a torn patellar tendon. The veteran wideout will need surgery and miss the rest of the 2026 campaign.

The injury in his left knee occurred while McLaurin was falling down on the field during the first half. He left on a cart.

Patellar tendon tears are one of the worst injuries a football player can suffer, especially an offensive skilled position player. McLaurin will likely sit out for a year, if not longer, while recovering.

McLaurin was very healthy early in his career for the Commanders. Since the start of 2025, though, he had missed eight contests as of Week 6. He will sit out the final 11 games this season as well.

While playing 10 games last season, McLaurin had 38 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns. He will finish the 2026 campaign with 230 receiving yards on 15 receptions.

From 2020-24, McLaurin had at least 1,000 receiving yards each season. In 2022 and 2024, he made the Pro Bowl. McLaurin caught 13 touchdowns in 2024 while making second-team All-Pro in quarterback Jayden Daniels’s first NFL season.