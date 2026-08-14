Forgotten Commanders Edge Is Impressing Daronte Jones

The Washington Commanders gave Daronte Jones a host of new and dynamic edge defenders, but a forgotten pass-rusher is increasingly impressing the first-year defensive coordinator.

Jones made a point to talk up Javontae Jean-Baptiste after practice at training camp on Tuesday, August 11. The seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft “has done a few things the last couple of days that’s really caught your eye, and you can see his athleticism.”

It isn’t just Jones heaping praise on Jean-Baptiste. Not when ESPN Insider John Keim admitted, “I think Javonte Jean-Baptiste to me has kind of had a quietly effective camp. In the one-on-ones today he got around Andrew Wylie, got inside Trent Scott on another one.”

Jean-Baptiste has picked the perfect time to remind observers and coaches about his talents. He’s facing a fight to stay relevant in a reloaded pass-rush rotation transformed by free agency dollars and draft capital this offseason.

One of those high-profile newcomers is already showing out, so it’s going to be tougher for Jean-Baptiste to get onto the field. Fortunately, the former Notre Dame stud’s skill-set actually fits Jones’ schemes.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste Has Value in New Defense

Jones is noticing Jean-Baptiste because the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder matches the profile the Commanders want at the edges of their front seven. Namely, lengthy and active disruptors able to wreck offenses in multiple ways.

Jean-Baptiste has flashed his potential as a power-based rusher since entering the pros. Notably, when he sacked Joe Burrow against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of his rookie campaign.

It was Jean-Baptiste’s maiden quarterback takedown in the NFL, and he added to it by felling Geno Smith against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 of last season. Unfortunately, a torn pec ended Jean-Baptiste’s second year prematurely.

Jones’ arrival offers him a new lease of life because of a scheme designed around moving actors up front and pressure from all angles. Jean-Baptiste suits the new strategy as defensive end who can rush from a standup position or with his hand down, and even slide inside to tackle.

He also offers a stout body against the run, something Westwood One Sports host Lynnell Willingham noticed during Washington’s scrimmages with the Miami Dolphins.

Plays like this one will form Jean-Baptiste’s case to beat the competition for a roster spot in the Commanders’ pass-rush room. A competition also featuring a similarly versatile rookie.

Commanders’ Rookie Edge Already Learning Fast

The Commanders still weren’t satisfied after spending big to take K’Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh off the veteran market. So general manager Adam Peters used a fifth-round pick to acquire another flexible edge, Joshua Josephs.

He’s an undersized defensive end whose raw physical talents could outperform a Super Bowl winner in a key role in Jones’ front seven. That’s a bold prediction, but Josephs has shown potential as a draft steal.

Jones is aware of the potential, telling reporters Josephs is “picking up the tutelage of [OLB] Coach [John] Pagano. But then also, he’s surrounded by some good guys in that room. With ‘KC’ [OLB K’Lavon Chaisson] and ‘Doff’ [OLB Odafe Oweh] and [DE] Dorrance [Armstrong], they’re in his ear. He’s watching those guys, he’s learning from those guys. So, he’s in a good group where he can kind of fast track a little bit some of the maturation process, but I like where he is so far.”

The names Jones mentioned underscore how loaded the Commanders are at edge-rusher. There may not even be enough reps to go around, but Jean-Baptiste’s comeback can only add to the embarrassment of riches.