Jay Gruden Predicts Jayden Daniels’ Future With Commanders

Many believe Jayden Daniels’ career with the Washington Commanders is destined to be ruined by further injuries, but a former head coach for the franchise doesn’t think the star quarterback is fatally brittle.

Jay Gruden told 106.7 The Fan why Daniels can still prove his durability, despite dislocating his elbow for the second time in less than a year during the 37-20 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-’19, explained how Daniels “played five years of college, did he have any injuries in college? I don’t recall that he did.”

Daniels “played at Arizona State for a couple of years, got the crap beat out of him. He played (at) LSU, and then he had a great rookie season with the Commanders, took ’em to the NFC Championship (Game). So yeah, he’s proven he can last 17 games, he just had a couple of flukes, man, and hopefully that’s what they are and they don’t happen again.”

Gruden’s offered a rare positive read on what the future holds for Daniels after yet another injury setback in the pros. Gruden isn’t the only one to push back on the idea JD5 is prone to injury, but that’s becoming a familiar theme amid growing concerns about his frame.

It’s interesting Gruden’s taking this stance after he pulled the plug on an a similarly ultra-athletic, but injury-hit quarterback in Washington.

Jay Gruden Experienced Jayden Daniels-Like Risk

Gruden was the coach who finally decided Robert Griffin III couldn’t be the answer for the Burgundy and Gold at football’s most important position. Like Daniels, Griffin was a dual-threat playmaker who won the Heisman Trophy then enjoyed an Offensive Rookie of the Year debut campaign in the NFL in 2012.

A devastating knee injury ultimately robbed RGIII of his lethal speed, so Gruden quickly pivoted to pocket-based passer Kirk Cousins. Ironically, Gruden and Griffin share the same view of Daniels’ latest injury.

The idea Daniels is simply the victim of bad luck is a tougher sell after his injury-ravaged 2025 season. He succumbed to a lengthy list of ailments, including knee and hamstring problems.

Those issues are part of why doubts linger about Daniels being built to last in the NFL.

Commanders Face Tough Questions About QB1

Does Daniels posses enough muscle mass to absorb the hits that come with playing QB1 in the pros? That’s the tough question the Commanders will have to ask about their young star.

Some outside the franchise have offered their two cents. Unfortunately, those answers aren’t what anybody connected to the Commanders wants to hear.

Former Tennessee Titans‘ general manager Ran Carthon’s had a lot to say about Daniels’ physical profile. Carthon believes “You’re always going to be concerned about the thin-framed guys because the NFL is a big man’s game. With Jayden coming out, you were worried about his durability. Adding bulk is going to help him,” per 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen.

Carthon isn’t alone in thinking 210-pound Daniels needs to beef up. So does Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

He told Yahoo Fantasy Football how Daniels “had the highest scramble rate in college and it’s carried over to the NFL, and that’s such a part of his effectiveness, but in the history of time no guys hold up. It’s just facts. No guy hold up with that many hits, and he takes hits.”

Tice is right to point out the risks Daniels takes when he runs. Especially after the 25-year-old ran early and often against the Cowboys, rushing for 69 yards on seven attempts.

Daniels invites extra contact, maybe even more than somebody of his build can take, but his injury in Dallas didn’t occur while scrambling. Instead, pulling left guard Chris Paul stepped on his foot.

Daniels put his non-throwing hand out to brace his fall and disaster followed. The same thing could happen to anybody making the natural move to reduce the impact of the ground after taking a tumble.

That’s an accident, not a symptom of Daniels’ supposed hidden frailty.