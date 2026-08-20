Commanders’ Dan Quinn Fires 1 Line on Jayden Daniels Playing in Preseason Week 2

Similar to last season, the Washington Commanders are dealing with a lot of injuries this month. The good news is quarterback Jayden Daniels is healthy.

However, that doesn’t mean injuries won’t have an impact on Daniels’ availability when the team faces the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn admitted as much Thursday during his final press conference before the game.

“Once I know the health of everybody else around, then I’ll have a better sense for it,” Quinn responded when asked about Daniels playing.

Daniels didn’t play in the team’s preseason opener last Friday against the Miami Dolphins. The Commanders will visit the Lions on Saturday, August 22 for Week 2 of the exhibition campaign.

Kickoff will be at 12 pm ET.