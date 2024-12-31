Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Leads All NFL QBs in Pro Bowl Vote

The people have spoken, and they’ve said Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is already the most popular player at his position in the NFL.

When it comes to the Pro Bowl Fan Vote, at least.

Daniels finished third in the NFL and first among quarterbacks in the Pro Bowl Fan Vote released on December 31, only behind Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

From NFL.com: “Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce with 252,200 votes, led all players in fan balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. Fan voting concluded on Monday, Dec. 23. The AFC and NFC player rosters for the Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 2 on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs (250,082 votes) ranked second overall, while Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (242,352), Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (239,526) and Detroit quarterback Jared Goff (225,858) rounded out the top five.”

The final Pro Bowl Games rosters will be determined by a combination of votes from fans, players and coaches and will be held on February 2 in Orlando — 1 week ahead of the Super Bowl.

Daniels is the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has guided the Commanders to their first winning record since 2016 and first postseason appearance since 2020. In Week 17, he broke former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III’s NFL rookie rushing record in an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons that clinched a playoff berth.

Through 16 games, Daniels has thrown for 3,530 yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions to go with 864 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Daniels Goes No. 1 Overall in NFL Re-Draft

The Ringer’s Todd McShay did a 2024 re-draft on “The McShay Show” on December 25 that saw him drop Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams from No. 1 to No. 3 overall to the New England Patriots, with Daniels pushed up one spot to No. 1 to the Bears and Drake Maye to No. 2 to the Commanders.

In real life, the draft order was Williams, Daniels then Maye.

“I don’t know that Jayden Daniels would have a whole lot more success than Caleb Williams (in Chicago), but I think after just about a full season in the NFL, Jayden Daniels feels like the right decision here,” McShay said. ” … I just can’t debate it. I think it was really close coming in (to the draft) between (Daniels) and Caleb, and Jayden has just outplayed him this year.”

Both Williams and Daniels have started every game for their teams as rookies in 2024. The Bears are 4-12 and in last place in the NFC North.

Record-Tying Run on QBS in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft will forever be known for its record-setting run on quarterbacks and offensive players overall.

The 2024 draft set the record for most consecutive offensive players selected to open the draft (14), most offensive players taken in the first round (23) and tied the 1983 NFL draft for the most quarterbacks taken in the first round (6).

In the actual 2024 draft, the 6 quarterbacks went in the first 12 picks, with Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 to the Falcons, J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 to the Minnesota Vikings and Bo Nix at No. 12 to the Denver Broncos.

In McShay’s re-draft, he had Nix to the New York Giants at No. 6, Penix to the Tennessee Titans at No. 7 and McCarthy to the Falcons at No. 8.