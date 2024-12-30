Robert Griffin III Reacts to Jayden Daniels Breaking His Commanders Record

He held the record for over a decade, but RGIII wasn’t sad to see Jayden Daniels set a new mark for most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

In fact, Robert Griffin III was rooting for the Washington Commanders signal-caller to do just that. Daniels delivered by gashing the Atlanta Falcons for 127 yards on the ground during a 30-24 overtime win in Week 17.

Those yards lifted Daniels above the 815 yards RGIII rushed for back in 2012, per Yahoo Sports.

Daniels eventually boosted the new record to 864 yards. It’s a tally good enough to lead all quarterbacks in rushing, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

The victory at Northwest Stadium also meant Daniels has led the Commanders to the playoffs in his first season. Matching what Griffin achieved and representing another similarity between dual-threat QBs who had an immediate and transformative effect on Washington as former Heisman Trophy winners and No. 2 overall draft picks.

After the game, Griffin posted this revealing reaction to Daniels breaking his record: “I wanted Jayden Daniels to break my rookie rushing record because I’m not about rooting against the next generation. He EARNED IT. He is the FUTURE. Some of these old heads need to stop drinking all that haterade and lift up these young guys instead of tearing them down.”

Not many will be looking to tear Daniels down after his latest heroics propelled a team that went 4-13 in 2023 into the postseason. He’s been the chief architect of the turnaround thanks to both a versatile skill-set and a coolness under fire rare in a rookie.

Jayden Daniels Has Had RGIII-Like Impact

Just like Griffin 12 years ago, Daniels has made the Commanders legitimate from the moment he arrived. That legitimacy comes from defenses being scared stiff about how to defend a playmaker capable of making big plays on the deck and through the air.

The Falcons thought they were prepared, but ultimately they had no answers whenever Daniels chose to trust his legs. As he did often in key moments during a tense, high-stakes game.

Daniels’ best run was a “sneaky” duck and spin scamper to keep alive a drive that ended with the Commanders taking the lead in the third quarter.

The run helped the Commanders overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit, but comebacks are nothing new for Daniels. His composure in clutch situations is why the Commanders are playoff bound.

It’s also why Daniels has quickly earned the respect of seasoned veterans, including the game-winner against the Falcons.

Commanders Game-Winner Explains Jayden Daniels’ Success

Although it was Daniels’ running that kept the game-winning drive alive, the march ended with a two-yard touchdown grab for tight end Zach Ertz. The 34-year-old was busy throughout the game, catching six of Daniels’ passes for 72 yards and two scores.

Ertz has seen a lot as a Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowler, but he even he thinks Daniels is unique. The 12-year pro named what sets Daniels apart, per ESPN’s John Keim: “He’s the most mature rookie I’ve ever been around. He exudes a quiet confidence. He’s not a rah-rah guy. We all know how good he is and how much confidence we have in him. He doesn’t need to say anything.”

That resolve and maturity can prevent Daniels from going the same way as Griffin. The latter looked like a generational talent before injury cruelly struck, but RGIII needn’t be a cautionary tale for the way Daniels plays the game.

If he can stay upright and on the move, there’s no limit to how far Daniels can take the Commanders.