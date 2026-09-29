Commanders Hit With Unexpected Jayden Daniels Injury News Before Week 4

The Washington Commanders managed to get in the win column in Week 3, and it’s safe to say it was one of the more improbable wins across the league. Even though they were going up against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Commanders still managed to pick up a hard-fought 33-31 victory.

Mariota found himself under center after Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow in Week 2, making this the second straight year he has suffered that exact injury. The expectation is that Daniels will be back in the near future since he will not be undergoing surgery on his elbow, but according to a new report, it sounds like he will eventually have to go under the knife in order to truly fix this ailment.

Jayden Daniels Will Eventually Need Surgery to Repair Injured Elbow

After a historic rookie season with Washington, Daniels’ career has been marred by injuries as of late. He only played in seven games due to injuries last season, and now he made it through just six quarters of action before he suffered a gruesome injury to the same elbow he injured in 2025.

Daniels only missed four games because of his elbow injury last year, and it seems like he is hoping to make an even quicker return this time around. While the Commanders aren’t necessarily banking on him playing in Week 4, it sounds like he is going to at least return to practice at some point this week, which would be a step in the right direction.

The key in Daniels’ speedy return is the fact that he won’t be undergoing surgery to repair this injury. The season is still young, and with Mariota keeping Washington afloat, there’s reason to believe that Daniels can help the team salvage its season. However, just because he isn’t undergoing surgery now doesn’t mean he eventually won’t have to. In fact, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the overarching expectation is that Daniels will need to undergo surgery once the Commanders’ season is over.

It sounds like Jayden Daniels is going to need surgery,” Schefter admitted on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “He’s probably going to need surgery after this season, and he’s put it off so that he can play with his team now. I don’t think he’s going to play this week in London … I do think we’re gonna get Jayden Daniels back sooner rather than later. It’s the reason, I think, he’s putting off a surgery right now.”

Jayden Daniels Continues to Inch Closer Towards Return for Commanders

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on after their 33-31 win against the Seattle Seahawks after the game at Northwest Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s tough to know how to truly feel when it comes to assessing Daniels’ injury situation. Sure, it’s great to see he’s close to returning, but it doesn’t appear as if he will be truly healthy again until he gets surgery to repair his elbow. Granted, he doesn’t use his left elbow a ton as a quarterback, but who’s to say he won’t be on the receiving end of another hit that forces him off the field again?

Washington will be headed to London for its Week 4 action, and while Daniels will be traveling with the team, it seems unlikely he will play in this game. A return appears to be on the horizon, but Mariota is set to remain under center for at least one more contest. The Commanders will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts in their overseas affair, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 4.