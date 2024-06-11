Commanders HC Dan Quinn Gives Positive Injury Update on 2024 2nd-Round Pick

The Washington Commanders drafted Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. Newton, viewed as someone who could make an impact this season, underwent foot surgery this offseason. Head coach Dan Quinn said ahead of the Commanders’ three-day minicamp that Newton is “hitting all the markers.”

“He’s hitting all the markers that he’s supposed to hit,” Quinn told reporters on June 11. “He’s able to do light working out. And then we’ll keep progressing that all the way up until training camp, but no decisions made yet in terms of the start of camp or not. So we’ll take that kind of week by week as it’s going, but he’s hitting all the right markers.”

LIVE: Coach Quinn speaks to the media before Day 1 of minicamp https://t.co/jel3bI6zqF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 11, 2024

While it’s uncertain when he’ll return, this is a positive sign for the Commanders.

Jer’Zhan Newton Excited to Learn From Washington Commanders Stars

Newton will have an opportunity to play with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, two high end pass rushers in the NFL. The Washington Commanders’ decision to draft Newton gave them another player who could get to the quarterback and someone who could learn from their two stars.

After Newton was drafted with the 36th overall pick, he said to Commanders senior writer Zach Selby that he was “really happy” to be playing next to them.

“You’re talking about guys I used to watch when they was in college, so transitioning to the NFL, of course, I still watched them,” Newton said after he was drafted. “Playing next to those guys, outstanding, an amazing feeling. [They’re] Older guys who have had success [in] college and in the NFL. So, I’m really happy.”

Adam Peters ‘Could Not Believe He Was Still There’ in the NFL Draft

Newton earned the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award, Defensive Lineman of the Year, and was a First Team All-American. His best season came as a senior, posting 7.5 sacks, 52 tackles, and one forced fumble.

Despite the success at Illinois, he fell to the second round.

According to Selby, Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters “could not believe he was still there.”

“He got the Commander tag and he’s exactly who we want to bring in this building,” Peters said. “We think he’s an advanced player who can come in and play right away. Really a three-down player who you can play on the run downs, play on pass downs, skilled, hands and feet are tied together.”

The Commanders traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young during the trade deadline last season, making an edge rusher a need in the draft. They statistically had the worst defense in the NFL last year, allowing the most points at 30.5 per game.

They also allowed the most yards per game, the second-most yards per play, the sixth-most rushing yards per game, and the most passing yards per game.

Quinn is a defensive-minded head coach, serving as the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive coordinator before getting the Commanders head coaching gig. He’ll be challenged with fixing this defense, and Newton should be a big help in that.