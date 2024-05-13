Proposed Commanders Trade Would Send $72 Million Star to Bears

The Washington Commanders will look to take a step forward after finishing 4-13 in the 2023-24 season. However, the team’s still in a rebuild mode and could be interested in loading up on draft picks. In a proposed trade, the Commanders would send their best defensive player in Jonathan Allen to the Chicago Bears for future draft compensation.

Bears get: Allen

Commanders get: 2025 second-round pick, 2025 third-round pick.

In a proposed trade on May 7, Cory Woodroof of USA Today proposed a deal that would send Allen to the Houston Texans for a first-round pick. A second and third-round pick would allow the Bears to keep their future first-round pick in 2025 and also give the Commanders value back with two draft picks.

‘Bears Could Use a High-End Defensive Tackle’ The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears traded with each other last season in a deal that sent Montez Sweat to the Bears for a 2024 second-round pick. However, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department believes that the Bears still need a “high-end defensive tackle,” which is what Allen would bring them. Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department listed “realistic targets” for each NFL team and listed Allen as one for the Bears. “Defensively, Chicago needs to continue building a defensive front that showed a lot of promise after last year’s addition of Montez Sweat,” Bleacher Report wrote on May 13. “Specifically, the Bears could use a high-end defensive tackle capable of impacting both the ground and passing games.

“With the defensive-tackle pool largely dry, Chicago should see if the Washington Commanders are willing to part with Jonathan Allen. There’s no guarantee that Washington will deal, but some teams believe that it’s possible.” Allen signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Washington Commanders and has two years remaining on his deal. He has a cap hit of $21.4 million in the 2024-25 season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had a down year in terms of sack production, posting the third-fewest sacks in his career last season. His best season came in 2021, posting nine sacks and 62 tackles. Allen would bring the Bears a veteran who can get to the quarterback, and he also has familiarity with playing next to Sweat, which is an added bonus. League Executives Wondering if Commanders Will Trade Allen

The Washington Commanders drafted Jer’Zhan Newton in the 2024 NFL draft, creating an “interesting dynamic” at the position, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler reported on May 7 that executives around the league are questioning if the Commanders would be willing to trade Allen.

“Having three talented tackles is hardly a bad thing, but a few league execs are wondering if Washington will ever consider offers for Allen, who is due $15.4 million this year and $16.5 million next, below market for high-end tackles.

“The people I’ve talked to believe Washington will need to either rework his contract eventually or decide whether it will entertain trade interest, which it has rebuffed in the past,” Fowler wrote. “But, for now, head coach Dan Quinn can concoct a plan to get all three defensive tackles on the field.”

If Allen does get moved, a contending team makes the most sense for the 29-year-old. The Chicago Bears are expected to be a much better team than they were last year with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams taking over. Allen would give them a win-now player on the defensive end.