Commanders 2-Time Pro Bowler Named ‘Player Who Could Request a Trade Next’

There have been plenty of positives for the Washington Commanders over the past few months. By naming Dan Quinn the new head coach, drafting Jayden Daniels, and adding veteran talent in free agency, the Commanders look poised to improve from their 4-13 record last season.

However, the chances of them competing for the division or a Super Bowl still seem low, given the situation, so it might not be a bad idea to trade some of their top players. Of those players is Jonathan Allen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Allen has been viewed as a trade candidate for much of the past 12 months, as he’d be a big help to a contending team.

He hasn’t requested a trade, but Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report predicted he could be the next “player who could request a trade.”

“Jonathan Allen enters 2024 in an awfully interesting spot. Though he’s been a mainstay along the Commanders line since the organization spent a first-round pick on him in 2017, the play of running mate Daron Payne and the addition of 2024 second-rounder Johnny Newton could see Allen request to be moved.

“Though Allen has multiple Pro Bowl selections under his belt, the team has struggled to achieve success,” Fowler wrote on August 20. “Allen has publicly voiced his frustration in the past due to such, and with a new regime in town—as promising as it may be with Jayden Daniels under center—the 29-year-old’s patience within another rebuild could be spent. Moving Allen presents an opportunity to add a valuable pick and idealize the future of Payne alongside Newton while John Ridgeway III provides depth.” Allen Has Seemingly Changed His Stance on the Commanders Situation The 29-year-old has previously expressed frustration with the Washington Commanders, telling reporters, including JP Finlay of NBC Sports, in October of 2023 that he was “tired” of how things were going. “I’m expletive tired of this expletive,” Allen said. “It’s been seven expletive years of the same expletive. I’m tired of this expletive.” He also said on an episode of “The Sports Junkies” in December of 2023 that he’s thought about playing elsewhere.

“One thousand percent. I mean, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” Allen said when asked if he’s thought about leaving the franchise in the past. “I play this game to win, and I would love to win here for sure, but I want to win first and foremost…That’s always going to be at the front and center of my mind.”

However, Allen has been optimistic about the Commanders’ situation, telling Commanders senior writer Zach Selby that he’s “so happy” and loves the new coaching staff.

“I’m just so happy,” Allen said. “I love the coaching staff. I love the direction we’re moving in. I love the way we’re working. It has truly been reinvigorating and just so fun to come to work every day. This is literally just a dream job right now.”

Many players have expressed similar feelings, which is a step in the right direction after a few rough years for the Commanders.

Why the Commanders Shouldn’t Trade Allen

Trading Allen isn’t the worst idea because the Washington Commanders could potentially get a first-round pick for him from a contending team that believes he’d be the missing piece to their defense.

However, after allowing more than 30 points per game a year ago, the Commanders could use all the help they could get. Allen is elite and will be a big piece in Quinn’s defensive scheme.

Quinn was the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive coordinator before taking the Commanders job, so the hope is that he will improve this defense significantly.

Allen will be needed if they want to do that.